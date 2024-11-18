Texas A&M Aggies In the NFL: Von Miller & Bills Hand Chiefs First Loss
There is no longer an undefeated team in the National Football League.
The Buffalo Bills finally did all the right things Sunday against the back-to-back defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, putting an end to their hopes for an undefeated season with a 30-21 win.
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown late in the game to extend the Bills' lead to nine, a near-impossible deficit to come back from with such little time. Even for someone like Patrick Mahomes, who underthrew Travis Kelce and resulted in a costly interception the next drive to certify their demise.
On the defensive side, Von Miller still showed up big, tallying two tackles and sacking Mahomes once. Miller, who was suspended for four games earlier in the season for violating the NFL's conduct policy, has still found a way to be a game-changer on the field, with eight total tackles and four sacks on the year.
As for other Aggie alumni in the pros, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane found his productivity again this week in the Dolphins' 34-19 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Achane ran the ball 17 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 32 yards. After a slight midseason slump, Achane has seemed to find his footing again, getting into the end zone in three of his last four games.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett was unable to add to his seven sacks to the year as the Browns took a hard 35-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper continued his red-hot rookie season, racking up eight tackles in the 20-19 win over the Chicago Bears, which came down to the very last play with the Packers blocking Chicago's would-be game-winning field goal as time expired.
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike tackled five Pittsburgh Steelers, but an incomplete two-point conversion late in the game resulted in another divisional loss for the Ravens, 18-16.
And good news for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. Mike Evans was spotted on the field practicing with the team Monday morning, making him playing against the New York Giants Sunday a good possibility.
