All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Remain Idle In AP Rankings After Hectic College Football Weekend

The Aggies remain at number 15 in the AP Poll, while moving up one spot to 15 in the Coaches Poll.

Aaron Raley

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

Looks like bye week number two couldn't have come at a better time for Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies, who remain at No. 15 in the AP Poll and rise a spot in the Coaches Poll, also to 15.

Throughout the day, chaos went on all around the college football world, and it started with an ex-Aggies quarterback pulling off an incredible upset, as Haynes King led the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to a 28-23 victory over the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, handing Miami their first loss of the season and dropping them all the way down to 12th.

But they weren't the only top five team to drop out of the top 10.

Also, through the day, the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels and got crushed 28-10, moving the Rebels up to 10, and dropping Georgia all the way to 11.

And to finish out the day, the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide traveled to Death Valley in Baton Rouge to take on the No. 15 LSU Tigers.

And it was almost like the Tigers forgot that they had a football game to play.

The Crimson Tide rushing attack was unstoppable Saturday night, with six rushing touchdowns, including four by quarterback Jalen Milroe, proving to be more than enough for the Tide to shut down the Tigers, 42-13. The Tigers didn't score their first touchdown until there were 11 seconds left in the game when Garrett Nussmeier finally found Kyren Lacy in the end zone, but it was essentially a stat-padder at that point.

The Tide would rise back into the Top 10, at No. 9, and the Tigers would drop all the way to 21st.

Here is the new AP Top 25 after a weekend of upsets in the college football world.

No. 1 - Oregon Ducks

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3 - Texas Longhorns

No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 6 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 7 - BYU Cougars

No. 8 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 9 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 11 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 12 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 13 - Boise State Broncos

No. 14 - SMU Mustangs

No. 15 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 16 - Army Black Knights

No. 17 - Clemson Tigers

No. 18 - Colorado Buffaloes

No. 19 - Washington State Cougars

No. 20 - Kansas State Wildcats

No. 21 - LSU Tigers

No. 22 - Louisville Cardinals

No. 23 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 24 - Missouri Tigers

No. 25 - Tulane Green Wave

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Upset Loss To South Carolina

Texas A&M Aggies' Defense Collapses In Loss to South Carolina

'Correct Them Now!' Buzz Williams Addresses Texas A&M Aggies Faults

'The Program Is Professional!' Texas A&M's Scooby Williams Looking to 'Elevate' Game In Aggieland

Buzz Williams Previews Impact of Texas A&M Transfers

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/News