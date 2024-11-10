Texas A&M Aggies Remain Idle In AP Rankings After Hectic College Football Weekend
Looks like bye week number two couldn't have come at a better time for Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies, who remain at No. 15 in the AP Poll and rise a spot in the Coaches Poll, also to 15.
Throughout the day, chaos went on all around the college football world, and it started with an ex-Aggies quarterback pulling off an incredible upset, as Haynes King led the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to a 28-23 victory over the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, handing Miami their first loss of the season and dropping them all the way down to 12th.
But they weren't the only top five team to drop out of the top 10.
Also, through the day, the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels and got crushed 28-10, moving the Rebels up to 10, and dropping Georgia all the way to 11.
And to finish out the day, the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide traveled to Death Valley in Baton Rouge to take on the No. 15 LSU Tigers.
And it was almost like the Tigers forgot that they had a football game to play.
The Crimson Tide rushing attack was unstoppable Saturday night, with six rushing touchdowns, including four by quarterback Jalen Milroe, proving to be more than enough for the Tide to shut down the Tigers, 42-13. The Tigers didn't score their first touchdown until there were 11 seconds left in the game when Garrett Nussmeier finally found Kyren Lacy in the end zone, but it was essentially a stat-padder at that point.
The Tide would rise back into the Top 10, at No. 9, and the Tigers would drop all the way to 21st.
Here is the new AP Top 25 after a weekend of upsets in the college football world.
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Texas Longhorns
No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 7 - BYU Cougars
No. 8 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 9 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 11 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 12 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 13 - Boise State Broncos
No. 14 - SMU Mustangs
No. 15 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 16 - Army Black Knights
No. 17 - Clemson Tigers
No. 18 - Colorado Buffaloes
No. 19 - Washington State Cougars
No. 20 - Kansas State Wildcats
No. 22 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 23 - South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 25 - Tulane Green Wave
