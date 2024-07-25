Texas A&M Cracks Top 5 In Baseball America's College Baseball Rankings For 2025
The College World Series only wrapped up about a month ago, but it never hurts to take a glance into the future. Baseball America released their way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2025 college baseball season.
To some people's surprise, neither of the teams that fought for the championship this year, Texas A&M nor Tennessee, were ranked in the top spot.
Or even the top four for that matter.
The top-ranked team on the list was none other than the LSU Tigers. The Florida Gators were second, as both teams had to scrap and claw until the end to even have a chance at making the NCAA Tournament.
The rest of the top five teams were all ACC or SEC teams, with the Florida State Seminoles third, the Clemson Tigers fourth, and the NCAA runner-up Texas A&M Aggies rounding out the top five.
Yes, many teams had many of their prime players go off to the pros in this year's draft, but the deadline for those picks to sign their professional deals isn't until August 1st, and Texas A&M has already had their ace pitcher Ryan Prager announce that he will be returning to College Station after being drafted by the Angels in the draft. There is still plenty that could change over the course of a week.
After all, we all saw how Texas A&M's offseason started.
Following the tumultuous start that resulted in probably the biggest sigh of relief in college baseball history, Texas A&M was able to retain most of their star players such as Jace LaViolette, Gavin Grahovac, and Hayden Schott. Star player Braden Montgomery and relief pitcher Evan Aschenbeck were signed to their professional homes, with those two being the biggest losses from the draft for Texas A&M.
Not to mention, there still remain plenty of uncommitted transfers that are sure to give some struggling schools that missing spark.
As of now, here is how the top 25 teams look:
1) LSU Tigers
2) Florida Gators
3) Florida State Seminoles
4) Clemson Tigers
5) Texas A&M Aggies
6) Virginia Cavaliers
7) Tennessee Volunteers
8) Arkansas Razorbacks
9) Duke Blue Devils
10) Oregon State Beavers
11) Georgia Bulldogs
12) North Carolina Tar Heels
13) North Carolina State Wolfpack
14) Oregon Ducks
15) Oklahoma State Cowboys
16) Mississippi State Bulldogs
17) South Carolina Gamecocks
18) Vanderbilt Commodores
19) Texas Longhorns
20) Arizona Wildcats
21) Indiana Hoosiers
22) Stanford Cardinals
23) Kentucky Wildcats
24) Southern Miss Golden Eagles
25) Wake Forest Demon Deacons