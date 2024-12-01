Halftime: Miscues, Offensive Inconsistency Central to Aggies' 3-Score Deficit
COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — Kyle Field was as loud as it's been all season when the Texas Longhorns took the field for their second offensive possession of the season.
The Texas A&M Aggies received the ball first, but failed to convert a fourth-and-1 in the red zone as they looked to score first, and the Longhorns were forced to punt after a three-and-out in the possession following.
When Mike Elko and company logged the only turnover of the half after a Marcel Reed interception, the crowd took it as its responsibility to help get the Aggies back in it. Ultimately, it couldn't do so.
Two missed interceptions and a pair of missed tackles on long gains — one made by Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers on a keep and another by running back Quintrevion Wisner — have the Aggies down 17-0 to their visitors, with one more half remaining to turn things around.
Through two quarters, Reed is 11-for-13 for 80 yards and an interception, while Aggies running back Amari Daniels is leading the rushing front with 22 yards of his own. For the Longhorns, Ewers is 11-for-17 with 142 yards and a touchdown, and Wisner has 64 rushing yards to his name.
Texas A&M tallied 140 yards of total offense compared to Texas' 251, and the Aggies own the time of possession, but execution has been the difference-maker.
Where the home team has an interception and two turnovers on downs, the visitors have two touchdowns and a field goal. Arch Manning notched the fourth rushing score of his career, meanwhile Ewers added a pair to his already-impressive 2024 campaign.
As much as Aggieland wouldn't like to admit it, Texas is handling the pressure seemingly with ease, meanwhile the Aggies are the ones who have yet to find their groove.
The term is normally reserved for Olsen Field, but Texas A&M might need some Kyle Magic in the latter two quarters.
