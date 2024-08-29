Texas A&M 5-Star Terry Bussey Added To Freshman of The Year Watch List
In an upcoming season full of championship anticipations for the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies, another Aggie is on the preseason watch for an award: two-way player Terry Bussey.
Bussey was named to the Shaun Alexander Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club Wednesday morning.
The award, named after the Seahawks running back that won the 2005 NFL MVP, is presented annually to the most outstanding freshman player in all of college football.
The freshman from Timpson, TX has been consistently ranked as one of the best two-way recruits in the nation's 2024 class, playing at cornerback/safety and quarterback in high school. He ranked as a five-star prospect and the top athlete in the nation by 247 Sports, Rivals.com, and ESPN's recruiting services.
Bussey already has some accolades to his name, such as being named a 2024 Under Armour All-American and Polynesian Bowl selection. In 2023, Bussey was a finalist was for Dave Campbell's Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year award.
During his senior year at Timpson, he led the school to a perfect 16-0 record and a UIL 2A-D1 state championship. Scoring six touchdowns while throwing for 311 yards and adding 155 more with his legs, Bussey was easily named the championship game's offensive MVP. He also set the championship-game record for longest touchdown pass (97 yards), as well as a Class 2A record 93-yard rushing touchdown.
The finalists for the seventh annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year will be announced on Dec. 4, and the winner will be announced Dec. 26. The presentation for the award will be on March 14, 2025 at the 88th Annual Maxwell Football Club Awards in Atlanta.
Safe to say, the Aggies have quite the weapon on their hands that is sure to give Notre Dame, Texas, and LSU fits if used correctly in the game scheme.