Texas A&M Aggies Host Two 5-Star Commits for Visit
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies easily handled the New Mexico State Aggies in College Station Saturday for a 38-3 win. Multiple recruiting visitors watched the blowout unfold at Kyle Field, but two stood out among the rest.
According to On3, five-star Oregon Ducks cornerback commit Trey McNutt and five-star Missouri Tigers offensive tackle commit Lamont Rogers were both in attendance Saturday against New Mexico State. Rogers has been predicted as a potential flip candidate for the Aggies but no reports have indicated yet that the Aggies are a serious contender to flip McNutt from the Ducks. Both players are five-star recruits on On3's rankings for the class of 2025.
McNutt, a product of Shaker Heights High School (Cleveland), committed to Oregon on Aug. 3. He received offers from programs like Ole Miss, Louisville, Penn State, Michigan, Colorado, Miami, Georgia, Oklahoma, Michigan State, and many more but only took official visits with Oregon (June 21), Florida (June 7), USC (May 31) and Texas A&M (June 13).
As for Rogers, the Horn (Mesquite, TX) product committed to Missouri on July 6. He's the No. 6 offensive tackle and the No. 27 player overall in the class of 2025, per 247Sports' rankings.
He made official visits with the Aggies, Tigers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Oklahoma Sooners and Florida State Seminoles while receiving offers from teams like Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Pitt, Ole Miss, UCLA and many more.
A commitment from either Rogers or McNutt would immediately headline Texas A&M's 2025 class, which features five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and more.
