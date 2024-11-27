Texas A&M Aggies Fall to Oregon Ducks in Las Vegas
The Texas A&M Aggies were the comeback kids in their win over Southern but the flip script during their first game in Las Vegas Tuesday against the Oregon Ducks.
No. 20 Texas A&M gave up a 16-0 run in the second half as the Ducks rallied from 10 down with 9:35 to play to pick up an 80-70 win in the Players Era Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps led all scorers with 20 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Wade Taylor IV added
For Oregon (6-0), TJ Bamba scored a team-high 18 points on 10 of 12 from the free throw line. Brandon Angel and Jackson Shelstad both had 16 points for the Ducks while Jadrian Tracey had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Aggies (4-2) jumped out to an 8-0 lead behind triples from Andersson Garcia and Phelps. Obasaki and Phelps added two more 3s to give Texas A&M a 16-13 lead at the 9:12 mark of the first half. The Aggies got just one field goal in the final 4:20 of the first half, allowing the Ducks to cut the lead to 32-29 headed into the locker room.
At halftime, Phelps led all scorers with 10 points while Taylor IV had five points and three assists. The Ducks got a balanced scoring effort, as Bamba and Tracey both had a team-high six points.
Shelstad and Angel both hit triples to begin the final 20 minutes for Oregon. The two teams traded blows for the first 10 minutes of the second half as the Aggies got a healthy dose of Phelps and Taylor IV. However, this was when the game changed.
After a layup from Jace Carter with 9:35 left to give Texas A&M a 58-48 lead, the Ducks began a 16-0 run that eventually gave them a 64-58 lead with 6:23 to play. The Aggies took a 69-68 lead back on a triple from C.J. Wilcher at the 4:41 mark but this was the last time Texas A&M led. Missed shots by the Aggies during the closing minutes allowed the Ducks to close out the game at the foul line.
Texas A&M will face Creighton in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
