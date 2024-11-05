Texas A&M Aggies OC Collin Klein Reveals Plan After Le'Veon Moss Injury
The Texas A&M Aggies lost a little more than just the game Saturday night in their 44-20 defeat against the South Carolina Gamecocks -- a lot more.
After a hard hit to his lower body during the game, Mike Elko, despite saying it didn't look as bad as it did on the field, announced Monday that star running back Le'Veon Moss would miss the remainder of the 2024 season.
Moss was running a wheel route down the sideline in the first quarter when he was hit hard in his lower legs by a South Carolina defender. Moss had to be helped off the field, went immediately to the medical tent, and did not return to the game after being carted back to the locker room.
Moss led the Aggies with 765 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, a surefire blow to the Aggie offense that is coming at quite possibly the worst time it could in the season.
Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein, however, seems to have confidence in the backups, Amari Daniels and E.J. Smith.
"Well, there's definitely certain things we have specifically designated for certain guys, maybe a change and adjust on the fly," Klein said during a press conference Monday afternoon. "We have great faith in Amari and E.J. and those guys being able to step in and do a lot of the same things."
Klein also made a point of getting the ball into everybody's hands on offense and giving them opportunities to step up and make plays.
"It will be a shared effort through the room, I think there's different ways that we can spread the ball and get it into different people's hands to help take that load," Klein said. "Not taking anything away from Lev and what he's been able to do for our offense, but just have great faith in the guys around him and in the room to step up. I think that's been a testament to our unit all year."
Klein and the Aggie offense has plenty of time to work on spreading the ball throughout the team, as they take a second bye week this week to prepare for next week's showdown against another Aggie team, New Mexico State.
