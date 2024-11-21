Texas A&M Aggies Release Initial Injury Report vs. Auburn Tigers
The Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers have both released their first SEC student-athlete availability reports ahead of Saturday's matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Not much has changed for Texas A&M on the injury front. The only new addition is receiver Cyrus Allen, who suffered a season-ending arm injury in the win over New Mexico State.
Here's the full report for both teams:
"Unfortunately, Cyrus Allen is out for the season," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Monday. "He'll have surgery on his arm and hopefully we'll get him back sooner than later, but we won't have him the rest of the year."
Allen, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, finished Saturday's win with just one catch for nine yards. He now finishes his first year as an Aggie with 18 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown. The score came on a 73-yard touchdown grab against the Florida Gators on Sept. 14.
The Aggies will continue to lean on a receiving corps of Noah Thomas, Moose Muhammad III, Terry Bussey and Jabre Barber and Jahdae Walker for the season's final stretch.
Le'Veon Moss, who suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to South Carolina, offically had his starting role taken over by Amari Daniels against New Mexico State. Daniels rushed five times for 84 yards and a touchdown. He fixes to serve a huge role in the backfield as the regular season comes to a close.
The Aggies and Tigers will kick off from Auburn on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Could Conner Weigman's Texas A&M Aggies Career Be Coming To An End?
'Football Ain't Easy!' Texas A&M DL Albert Regis Previews Aggies Final Two Games
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies 'Not Concerned' After Win over New Mexico State
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Kickoff Time Announced