Texas A&M Aggies LB Scooby Williams Suffers Injury vs. Auburn Tigers
In the closing moments of Saturday's matchup against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams suffered an apparent serious lower-body injury.
While making a tackle on Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter, Williams' knee got caught underneath his own body weight. He immediately appeared to be in a ton of pain, as he was writhing on the sidelines while being tended to by trainers.
Williams exited the game with six total tackles (1.5 for loss) and one pass breakup.
A transfer from Florida, Williams played three years for the Gators. Saturday marked his return to his home state of Alabama against the Tigers. Williams admitted during the offseason that switching programs was "scary."
“Transferring is always scary," Williams said. "I had never been to Texas, (so) I left it up to God and my parents. ... There are great guys and great coaches here. ... I’m happy to be a part of it. ... It’s great to go out and compete. ... Surrounding yourself with great people can only elevate yourself and the team.”
Headed into the meeting with Auburn, Williams had tallied 35 total tackles (20 solo), three pass breakups and one interception during his first season with Texas A&M. Arguably his best game as an Aggie came in the win over Mississippi State on Oct. 19 when he finished with six total tackles and a 32-yard interception return.
