No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies Lose Home Series to No. 9 Arkansas
After an amazing start to Southeastern Conference play, No. 2 Texas A&M softball drops three in a row, ultimately losing the series this weekend against No. 9 Arkansas. The Aggies dropped game two of the series, 7-4.
The Aggies were able to strike first after graduate Mac Barbara sent one deep over the right field fence with two outs, scoring both her and junior Kennedy Powell who reached on a fielding error.
A quick 2-0 lead was what the Aggies needed in order to take care of this Razorback team, but it only lasted so long.
Senior right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt had a great game for the Aggies, recording a 1-2-3 second and third inning before the Razorback's bats started to light up. The top of the fourth was able to tie the game up with a leadoff home run from senior Bri Ellis, before two back-to-back hits put two Hogs on with no outs.
Another single from senior Courtney Day plated another run for the Razorbacks, making it a whole new ballgame at 2-2. Freshman RHP Sydney Lessentine entered the game for the Aggies, but wasn't able to hold the lead as Arkansas plated three insurance runs in the fifth.
Two errors from the Aggies were enough to send three Razorbacks across the plate, putting the visitors up 5-2 late in the game. Another home run from Ellis secured the lead for Arkansas, recording two RBIs and her second home run of the day.
The Aggies were able to score two runs with two outs, by two Aggies getting walked in, for easy unearned runs. The Aggies were only able to record five hits compared to the Razorbacks eleven, making it a tough way to win a ballgame.
A&M drops only its second SEC series and second at home, playing the series finale Sunday at 12 p.m. to conclude senior weekend.