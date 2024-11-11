Texas A&M Aggies Hosting Virginia Transfer for Visit
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball could be looking to make an early-season addition to the roster via the transfer portal.
Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Aggies are expected to host Virginia transfer guard Jalen Warley for a visit. He's also planning on visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Iowa State Cyclones.
After spending three seasons with the Florida State Seminoles, Warley entered the portal in April before committing to Virginia in May. However, the unexpected retirement of head coach Tony Bennett in October gave Warley a 30-day window to re-enter the portal, which he officially did on Oct. 29.
A Philadelphia native, Warley started 58 of 96 career games under head coach Leonard Hamilton at Florida State while averaging 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.4 percent from the field. He averaged a career-best 7.5 points last season.
In a 101-92 loss to Louisville last season, Warley tied his career-high scoring mark with 23 points on 9 of 10 shooting to go along with six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.
The Aggies have already been reaping the early benefits from their 2024 transfer class this season, as Minnesota transfer Pharrel Payne and SMU transfer Zhuric Phelps have both led the team in scoring in the first two contests, respectively. Payne scored 15 points in the season-opening loss to UCF while Phelps had a game-high 18 points off the bench in Friday's win over East Texas A&M.
Texas A&M will host Lamar tonight at 7 p.m. CT.
