No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks face off in the 81st edition of the "Southwest Classic," in what is set to be the final matchup inside of AT&T Stadium.

Aaron Raley

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) and Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) In action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to take their annual trip to Arlington, TX for perhaps the final time Saturday afternoon as they meet inside AT&T Stadium for the "Southwest Classic."

Both teams are fresh off of hard-fought victories last week. Arkansas tamed the Auburn Tigers 24-14 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the then-No. 25 Aggies successfully defended their home turf at Kyle Field in a close matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons, 26-20.

For the second game in a row, the Aggies gave Marcel Reed the starting nod as Conner Weigman continued to nurse an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder that he suffered in the season opener against Notre Dame. Reed may not have been as eye-opening as he was in Florida, but he still threw for 173 yards, two touchdowns, and added 91 yards on his legs, which led the team.

The Razorbacks have also found success with a new quarterback in Taylen Green, who transferred over from Boise State to replace K.J. Jefferson, who himself had transferred to UCF.

The Razorbacks currently lead the all-time rivalry, 42-35-3, but the Aggies have won 11 of the last 12 matchups. Both teams stand at 3-1 and have won the sole SEC matchup they have been a part of this season, making this year's edition of the "Southwest Classic" one that will definitely give momentum to the victor for the rest of the season as conference play gets into full swing.

Here is how to watch and listen to the rivalry and the betting odds:

WHAT: Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

WHEN: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CST

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: 94.5 FM

BETTING ODDS via ESPN Bets

SPREAD: Texas A&M -6 (-110)

OVER/UNDER: 52.5

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -230, Arkansas +195

Aaron Raley
