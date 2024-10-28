All Aggies

'The Film Guy' Breaks Down How Texas A&M Aggies Outcoached LSU Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies put on a clinic in the second half vs. the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Collin Klein in the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Collin Klein in the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
The Texas A&M Aggies earned their biggest win of the Mike Elko era on Saturday night when they took down the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Kyle Field.

The win launched the Aggies into the top 10 for the first time since Week 2 of the 2022 season, when they fell to Appalachian State 17-14 in College Station.

Not only that, but it gave Elko his second win over an AP top 10 team in the last three weeks.

So how did he do it?

In large part, it was due to the switch at quarterback from Conner Weigman to Marcel Reed, who led the Aggies on five straight scoring drives in the second half. Those drives all came after Weigman struggled to get the ball moving for Texas A&M, and failed to put any points on the board after their last first quarter touchdown.

That said, the Aggies were also aided tremendously by a superbly called game on both sides of the ball, that kep the Tigers guessing throughout the night.

Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down every key snap in the matchup, and how the Aggies outcoached Brian Kelly and the Tigers on their way to a 38-23 win.

You can check out the full breakdown here:

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

