'The Film Guy' Breaks Down How Texas A&M Aggies Outcoached LSU Tigers
The Texas A&M Aggies earned their biggest win of the Mike Elko era on Saturday night when they took down the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Kyle Field.
The win launched the Aggies into the top 10 for the first time since Week 2 of the 2022 season, when they fell to Appalachian State 17-14 in College Station.
Not only that, but it gave Elko his second win over an AP top 10 team in the last three weeks.
So how did he do it?
In large part, it was due to the switch at quarterback from Conner Weigman to Marcel Reed, who led the Aggies on five straight scoring drives in the second half. Those drives all came after Weigman struggled to get the ball moving for Texas A&M, and failed to put any points on the board after their last first quarter touchdown.
That said, the Aggies were also aided tremendously by a superbly called game on both sides of the ball, that kep the Tigers guessing throughout the night.
Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down every key snap in the matchup, and how the Aggies outcoached Brian Kelly and the Tigers on their way to a 38-23 win.
You can check out the full breakdown here:
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Shares Message from Conner Weigman
MORE: Mike Elko Clarifies Recent Comments Were Not Directed at Jimbo Fisher
MORE: Texas A&M's Marcel Reed Named SEC Freshman of the Week After Leading Comeback vs. LSU
MORE: Mike Elko Shares Conner Weigman's Reaction to Being Benched
MORE: 'Changed The Momentum!' BJ Mayes Talks On Second Half Heroics In Win Against LSU