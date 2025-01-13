All Aggies

5-Star Immanuel Iheanacho Opens Up About 'Great' Texas A&M Aggies Visit

The Texas A&M Aggies had a big recruiting weekend over the last couple of days, and it seems it went as well as could be expected.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field.
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of a major recruiting weekend on Saturday and Sunday, in which they hosted the nation's top top offensive tackle prospects, among many others.

And it seems that the weekend went about as well as could be expected.

According to a report from On3 recruting insider Steve Wiltfong, five-star Georgetown Preparatory School (Baltimore, MD) offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho was very pleased with his visit, and was impressed by head coach Mike Elko.

“It was great,” Iheanacho told Wiltfong. “I like Coach Elko. Had a great conversation with him yesterday. I was able to see his vision for Texas A&M football as he was there previously when he was the DC there.”

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Iheanacho was in town alongside fellow five-star and No. 1 ranked Nixa (MO) tackle Jackson Cantwell, who was equally impressed with his visit.

Iheanacho had already placed the Aggies inside of his top-16 finalists earlier this year, alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, USC and Virginia Tech.

He will hope to take a handful of other visits next month as well, including to Oklahoma and Tennessee, and trim down his list of contenders by at least half by summertime.

As it stands Iheanacho ranks as a consensus five-star recruit as is slated as the No. 2 overall player in the nation, and No. 2 offensive tackle behind only Cantwell.

