LOOK: Aggies Ranked No. 8 in 247Sports' 2025 Recruiting Ranking

After a successful National Signing Day, the Texas A&M Aggies cracked the top-10 of 247Sports' 2025 recruiting ranking, joining six other SEC schools with strong incoming talent.

Matt Guzman

Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko during warm-ups before the Auburn Tigers took on the Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko era is off to a promising start.

After wrapping up a slightly underwhelming season — albeit better than the final season of Jimbo Fisher's Aggieland Tenure —the Aggies’ recruiting efforts for 2025 have yielded a class ranked No. 8 in the nation, according 247Sports.

Texas A&M edged both Tennessee and Michigan in the initial rankings, and are joined by LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ohio State and Oregon, with the Longhorns owning the top spot as they await their College Football Playoff fate. The complete list is below:

1. Texas
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Auburn
7. LSU
8. Texas A&M
9. Michigan
10. Tennessee

The SEC, boasting seven teams in the top-10, will continue to present a challenge for Elko. Because of that, it was imperative for the Aggies to make a splash on national signing day to continue to build on the foundation they laid in Year 1.

Safe to say, they reached their goal.

“The thing that jumps out to me is that it’s a well-balanced class across the board,” Elko said. “We set out to sign a football team, and I think we did that.”

The Aggies' 25-strong 2025 class features several standout players, including five-star receiver Jerome Myles, offensive lineman Lamont Rogers, and four-star running back Jamarion Morrow. All three players are set to provide an infusion of talent and depth, laying a strong foundation for the program's future.

“With roster management, you have to balance experienced veterans with youth, development, and what your future is,” Elko said. “We feel like our youth is in a really good spot.”

The Aggies’ ability to close strong on the recruiting trail reflects the culture shift Elko is cultivating in College Station. And as they prepare for Year 2 of the Elko era, their 2025 class is a testament to the coach’s ability to sell his vision and the newfound culture he hopes to create.

Luckily for them, it seems as if that's already been working.

“There is a lot that goes into putting together a recruiting class,” Elko said. “It starts with our ability to identify the right players and the right talent.”

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

