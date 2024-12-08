LOOK: Aggies Ranked No. 8 in 247Sports' 2025 Recruiting Ranking
The Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko era is off to a promising start.
After wrapping up a slightly underwhelming season — albeit better than the final season of Jimbo Fisher's Aggieland Tenure —the Aggies’ recruiting efforts for 2025 have yielded a class ranked No. 8 in the nation, according 247Sports.
Texas A&M edged both Tennessee and Michigan in the initial rankings, and are joined by LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ohio State and Oregon, with the Longhorns owning the top spot as they await their College Football Playoff fate. The complete list is below:
1. Texas
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Auburn
7. LSU
8. Texas A&M
9. Michigan
10. Tennessee
The SEC, boasting seven teams in the top-10, will continue to present a challenge for Elko. Because of that, it was imperative for the Aggies to make a splash on national signing day to continue to build on the foundation they laid in Year 1.
Safe to say, they reached their goal.
“The thing that jumps out to me is that it’s a well-balanced class across the board,” Elko said. “We set out to sign a football team, and I think we did that.”
The Aggies' 25-strong 2025 class features several standout players, including five-star receiver Jerome Myles, offensive lineman Lamont Rogers, and four-star running back Jamarion Morrow. All three players are set to provide an infusion of talent and depth, laying a strong foundation for the program's future.
“With roster management, you have to balance experienced veterans with youth, development, and what your future is,” Elko said. “We feel like our youth is in a really good spot.”
The Aggies’ ability to close strong on the recruiting trail reflects the culture shift Elko is cultivating in College Station. And as they prepare for Year 2 of the Elko era, their 2025 class is a testament to the coach’s ability to sell his vision and the newfound culture he hopes to create.
Luckily for them, it seems as if that's already been working.
“There is a lot that goes into putting together a recruiting class,” Elko said. “It starts with our ability to identify the right players and the right talent.”
