No. 1 2026 WR Sets Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies, 5 Others
The Texas A&M Aggies will have a chance at securing their spot in the final running for one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have "locked in" an official visit with 2026 five-star receiver Tristen Keys. Texas A&M joins Tennessee, Miami, LSU, Auburn and Alabama as the other programs that will host Keys for an OV.
Texas A&M also reportedly secured an official visit Monday with Maryland five-star edge commit Zion Elee.
A product of Hattiesburg High School (Mississippi), Keys is the No. 1 wide receiver in the '26 class, per 247Sports' rankings. He's unsurprisingly received offers from the best programs in the country, including Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Miami and many more but for now, his interest will be set on the teams he's secured OVs with.
Keys previously took an unoffical visit to College Station on Oct. 26 and made two trips to Knoxville (Oct. 12, Nov. 2).
247Spors director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Keys a "potential game-wrecker." A&M's offense could certainly used a player of that caliber considering some of the struggles the offense had late in the season.
"A potential game-wrecker on the outside that can attack all three levels and constantly challenge defenses," Ivins wrote. "Pairs elite ball skills together with dynamic route running, superior athleticism and a long-levered frame."
This past season, Keys finished with 58 catches for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Should Keys choose the Aggies, he'd join a '26 class that features commitments from four-stars like tight ends Xavier Tiller and Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams. and quarterback Helaman Casuga. The Aggies have also landed commitments from three-stars like safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
Texas A&M will open up its 2025 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 30 against UTSA.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Host 5-Star EDGE for Official Visit
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Lock In Official Visit with Nation's No. 3 Defensive Line Prospect
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies In The Running For No. 1 2026 Athlete
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies DC Lands NFL Job
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Hints at Eventual Retirement