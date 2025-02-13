Texas A&M Aggies Add 4-Star DL Commit to 2026 Class
The Texas A&M Aggies hot start to the 2026 cycle is showing no signs of slowing down.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have secured a commitment from yet another four-star talented in the class in Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler.
Kinsler picked the Aggies over Michigan, Ohio State, and Miami, thanks in large part to his relationship with the Aggies' defensive line coaches Sean Spencer and Tony Jerod-Eddie.
“A&M is very high,” Kinsler told On3's Steve Wiltfong in January after his visit to College Station. “It was amazing. Had a great time in College Station. My relationship with Coach (Sean) Spencer and Tony (Jerod-Eddie) just continues to get better and better.”
His decision could not have come at a better time for the Aggies either, who lost two commitments on Tuesday in Horn (Mesquite, TX) three-star corner Ryan Gilbert and Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) four-star tight end Xavier Tiller.
Kinsler ranks as the No. 146 player in the country, No. 22 defensive lineman, and No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey, per 247Sports. ESPN ranks him as the No. 9 defensive lineman in the class, while Rivals has him as the No. 12 player at his position. On3 ranks Kinsler as the No. 176 player nationally and No. 16 defensive lineman.
All four major recruiting services also rate Kinsler as a four-star recruit.
With his commitment, the Aggies class ranks fifth in the country per the On3 Team Rankings/ He is the eighth four-star player to pledge to the program, and the second interior defensive lineman alongside North Duplin (Cameron, NC)'s Trashawn Ruffin.
