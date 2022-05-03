College Baseball Poll Watching Week 11: Orange Power

Tennessee continues to be the unanimous top team in the nation across all the polls this week. Good ole Rocky Top is having an incredible season. Oregon State, Arkansas, and once again, Oklahoma State are the other top teams in the national rankings.

Oklahoma State, after losing two of three at home the weekend before to TCU, went to Austin for a Top Ten showdown with Texas and came away with a clean sweep. It was enough to vault the Pokes back into either the top third or fourth spot. Meanwhile, it also sent the Longhorns packing. Texas is no longer ranked in three polls and down to No. 20 in two others.

Florida State, after winning two over a ranked TCU, moved up in all polls this week. And don't look now, but that team in College Station is getting a lot of love and attention in the polls this week. Texas A&M and Texas State both are higher than any of the three Big 12 Texas schools in many of the polls.

For the Big 12, it continues to be a mixed bag of rankings for TCU, Texas, and Texas Tech. By poll, here are the ranked orders of the Big 12 schools:

D1 Baseball - OSU (#3), Texas Tech (#9), TCU (#24), Texas (NR)

Collegiate Baseball - OSU (#4), TCU (#28), Texas (NR), Texas Tech (NR)

Perfect Game - OSU (#4), Texas Tech (#15), Texas (#20), TCU (#21)

USA Today - OSU (#4), Texas Tech (#12), Texas (#20), TCU (NR)

Baseball America - OSU (#3), TCU (#16), Texas Tech (#17), Texas (NR)

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Tennessee (40-4), last week 3-1

2 - Oregon State (34-9), last week 3-1

3 - Oklahoma State (31-13), last week 4-0, up 5

4 - Arkansas (34-10), last week 3-1, up 1

5 - Virginia Tech (31-10), last week 3-1, up 2

6 - Miami (32-12), last week 1-3, down 3

7 - Southern Miss (34-10), last week 2-2, down 3

8 - UCLA (30-13), last week 3-1, up 5

9 - Texas Tech (31-16), last week 2-2

10 - Louisville (31-12), last week 4-0, up 6

13 - Texas A&M (27-15), last week 2-1, up 8

17 - Texas State (34-11), last week 2-2

23 - Florida State (26-15), last week 2-0, previously not ranked

24 - TCU (27-16), last week 0-3, down 4

Dropped from the rankings - Texas (#10), Georgia Southern (#24), Wofford (#25)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Tennessee (40-4)

2 - Arkansas (34-10), up 1

3 - Oregon State (34-9), up 2

4 - Oklahoma State (31-13), up 5

5 - Louisville (31-12), up 5

6 - UCLA (30-13), up 6

7 - Arizona (32-14), last week 4-1, up 4

8 - Virginia Tech (31-10), up 18

9 - Miami (32-12), down 7

10 - UC Santa Barbara (30-10), last week 3-1, up 3

13 - Texas A&M (27-15), up 10

15 - Texas State (34-11), down 8

27 - Florida State (26-15), up 2

28 - TCU (27-16), down 10

Dropped from the rankings - Central Michigan (#19), Texas (#20), Cal Poly (#30)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (40-4)

2 - Oregon State (34-9

3 - Virginia Tech (31-10), up 2

4 - Oklahoma State (31-13), up 6

5 - Arkansas (34-10), up 6

6 - Miami (32-12), down 2

7 - UConn (37-8), last week 5-0

8 - Southern Miss (34-10), down 5

9 - UCLA (30-13), up 7

10 - Florida State (26-15), up 10

15 - Texas Tech (31-16)

16 - Texas A&M (27-15), previously not ranked

20 - Texas (31-16),down 12

21 - TCU (27-16), down 15

Dropped from the rankings - Vanderbilt (#18), Georgia Southern (#24)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Tennessee (40-4)

2 - Oregon State (34-9

3 - Arkansas (34-10), up 1

4 - Oklahoma State (31-13), up 3

5 - Miami (32-12), down 2

6 - Virginia Tech (31-10), up 4

7 - Southern Miss (34-10), down 2

8 - UCLA (30-13), up 6

9 - Virginia (33-12), down 1

10 - Louisville (31-12), up 7

12 - Texas Tech (31-16), up 1

20 - Texas (31-16), down 14

21 - Texas A&M (27-15), up 6

22 - Texas State (34-11), down 4

25 - Florida State (26-15), up 4

Dropped from the rankings - TCU (#19), Wofford (#24), Georgia Southern (#25)

