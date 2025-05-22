Kansas Takes Top Spot in Baseball's Final Power Rankings; Frogs Finish Third
As the Big 12 Championship is underway at Globe Life Field, it's time for us to put a wrap on the regular season with our final Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings.
In our final rankings, it's not West Virginia in the top spot. Instead, the Kansas Jayhawks soared back to the top spot. Kansas held the No. 1 ranking for one week in the season on April 7. Kansas did sweep the Mountaineers in the last weekend of the regular season. Kansas also finished with more conference wins. West Virginia, though, did have a higher winning percentage since they played two fewer games.
All season, we have gathered a group of about 20 to vote on these Power Rankings each week. The group consists of many of the staff here at TCU Horned Frogs On SI, plus fans representing many of the teams in the Big 12. After each weekend, the group submits their votes, 1-14. Their votes are tabulated, and the results are provided below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Baseball Final Power Rankings
Here are our Big 12 Baseball Final Power Rankings for the regular season, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans.
Power Rankings Highlights
- Kansas finished in first place, just a few points ahead of West Virginia. The Mountaineers and TCU, in addition to Kansas, received first-place votes.
- Utah finished in last place, a spot they have held since April 7.
- BYU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and UCF all received last-place votes.
- Six teams remained in the same position they appeared in last week: Baylor (#9), Cincinnati (#7), Kansas State (#6), Oklahoma State (#8), TCU (#3), and Utah (#14).
- Arizona State had the biggest move of the week, moving down three spots to No. 5.
- The other teams to move from their position last week were Arizona (+1), BYU (+1), Houston (-1), Kansas (+2), Texas Tech (+1), UCF (-1), and West Virginia (-1).
- Oklahoma State fluctuated the most (8 spots) between its highest and lowest rankings. Arizona State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia were next, with six spots of fluctuation between their highest and lowest rankings.
14. Utah (21-29, 8-22)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Preseason Projection: #12
Highest Season Ranking: #13 (3/31)
Lowest Season Ranking: #14 (4/7, 4/14, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/13)
Swing (High to Low): 1
Average Ranking: 13.88 (14th)
13. UCF (29-26, 9-21)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Preseason Projection: #7
Highest Season Ranking: #10 (3/31, 4/21)
Lowest Season Ranking: #13 (4/7. 519)
Swing (High to Low): 3
Average Ranking: 11.75 (12th)
12. BYU (27-26, 10-20)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Preseason Projection: #14
Highest Season Ranking: #9 (3/31)
Lowest Season Ranking: #13 (4/14,4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12)
Swing (High to Low): 4
Average Ranking: 12.25 (13th)
11. Houston (29-24, 12-17)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Preseason Projection: #11
Highest Season Ranking: #9 (4/7)
Lowest Season Ranking: #12 (3/31, 4/21)
Swing (High to Low): 3
Average Ranking: 10.75 (11th)
10. Texas Tech (20-32, 13-17)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Preseason Projection: #5
Highest Season Ranking: #9 (4/14)
Lowest Season Ranking: #11 (3/31, 4/7, 4/21, 5/5, 5/12)
Swing (High to Low): 2
Average Ranking: 10.50 (10th)
9. Baylor (33-21, 13-17)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Preseason Projection: #13
Highest Season Ranking: #7 (3/31, 4/21)
Lowest Season Ranking: #9 (5/5, 5/12, 5/19)
Swing (High to Low): 2
Average Ranking: 8.13 (8th)
8. Oklahoma State (27-22, 15-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Preseason Projection: #1
Highest Season Ranking: #8 (5/5, 5/12, 5/19)
Lowest Season Ranking: #14 (3/31)
Swing (High to Low): 6
Average Ranking: 9.50 (9th)
7. Cincinnati (31-23, 16-14)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Preseason Projection: #10
Highest Season Ranking: #6 (5/5)
Lowest Season Ranking: #8 (3/31, 4/21)
Swing (High to Low): 2
Average Ranking: 7.13 (7th)
Kansas Earns Top Spot in Final Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings
6. Kansas State (31-23, 17-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Preseason Projection: #9
Highest Season Ranking: #1 (3/31)
Lowest Season Ranking: #6 (4/7, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/19)
Swing (High to Low): 5
Average Ranking: 5.13 (6th)
5. Arizona State (35-21, 18-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Preseason Projection: #6
Highest Season Ranking: #2 (3/31, 5/5, 5/12)
Lowest Season Ranking: #6 (4/14)
Swing (High to Low): 4
Average Ranking: 4.00 (5th)
4. Arizona (36-18, 18-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Preseason Projection: #2
Highest Season Ranking: #2 (4/21, 5/5)
Lowest Season Ranking: #5 (3/31, 5/12)
Swing (High to Low): 3
Average Ranking: 3.50 (4th)
3. TCU (37-17, 19-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3 (tie)
Preseason Projection: #3
Highest Season Ranking: #2 (4/14, 4/28)
Lowest Season Ranking: #6 (3/31)
Swing (High to Low): 4
Average Ranking: 3.25 (3rd)
2. West Virginia (40-13, 19-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Preseason Projection: #4
Highest Season Ranking: #1 (4/14, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12)
Lowest Season Ranking: #4 (3/31)
Swing (High to Low): 3
Average Ranking: 1.63 (1st)
1. Kansas (42-14, 20-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3 (tie)
Preseason Projection: #9
Highest Season Ranking: #1 (4/7, 5/19)
Lowest Season Ranking: #5 (4/14, 5/5)
Swing (High to Low): 4
Average Ranking: 3.00 (2nd)
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU baseball news!