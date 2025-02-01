TCU Horned Frogs Baseball Preview 2025: Outfield
A young and immensely talented core returns to the outfield for the TCU Horned Frogs. Last year's crop overtook an experienced crew and now return with experience of their own, namely Sam Myers and Chase Brunson. The outfield gets an injection of new talent, as well, with some high-end freshmen upcoming. By May, this might be the best unit in Fort Worth.
Below, we'll go over the infield for TCU baseball this season and what to expect from the unit as a whole. Check back for more positional previews, leading up to a TCU baseball season preview and prediction.
Last year, TCU's season fell seven wins short of our projection and the Frogs fell short of the postseason. Injuries and surprising underperformers led to an overall disappointing season.
TCU Baseball: Returning Outfielders
Two true sophomores reprise their role in the outfield as starters: Chase Brunson and Sam Myers. As a freshman, Brunson made 177 plate appearances and hit .291 with nearly as many walks drawn (20) as strikeouts (26). He tied the team lead for runs with 36 but, like a majority of the team, struggled to find extra bases, notching just 12 of them (eight doubles, four home runs). Myers led the team in batting at .353, rotating in left field with Logan Maxwell. Maxwell departs, leaving left to Myers.
Brunson and Myers likely start in center and left, respectively. Each found themselves with a greater role come season's end thanks to reliability at the plate, a rarity on the 2024 squad. This year proves paramount to the core of the outfield, as both players return next season and, potentially, another after that.
Redshirt junior Jack Arthur is the lone other returning starter deep. In limited action (18 games, 61 plate appearances), Arthur hit .305 with eight RBI, a homer, and three triples. Watch for him to see an increase in action this season, giving the lineup some much-needed power.
TCU Baseball: Outfield Additions
Inbound freshman Sawyer Strosnider could be a Day 1 starter in a wide-open right field position. The Brock product ranked as the No. 3 outfielder in the state of Texas this recruiting cycle and brings among the most athleticism on the team right away. At 6-foot-2, Strosnider has a rocket arm and can cover plenty of ground in the outfield. Should he develop into a consistent hitter, Strosnider could be one of the most reliable pieces on the entire team.
In a growing trend, TCU adds another two-way player in freshman Trever Baumler. He enters Fort Worth as a top-100 national recruit, batting over. 400 with 22 home runs as a high school senior while also commanding a 93-mph fastball. Depending on how the rotation shakes out, Baumler likely sees more time on the mound, but there's a spot for a dynamic hitter in the lineup.
Listed as a utility player, Ohio State transfer sophomore Isaac Cadena could see playing time at nearly any position in the infield or outfield this season. In Columbus, Cadena hit three homers and drove in 20 runners in 91 plate appearances. With few listed outfielders, Cadena has a greater opportunity to appear in the outfield than infield.
Cole Eaton transfers in from Tennessee after taking a redshirt as a freshman. He's a versatile player from Elkhorn, Neb., who could enter the lineup as DH thanks to athleticism on the bases.
Final Verdict
Many of TCU's outfielders this year may not solely be outfielders. The three-man crew appear to be Brunson (CF), Myers (LF), and Strosnider (RF) with Cadena as a primary rotator. Watch for two-way Baumler and Arthur to find some innings out there as well.
Should Brunson and Myers hit their stride and Strosnider translate to the college game right away, the TCU outfield could be among the best in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs field a unique combination of athleticism and youth that could roll on for another two-plus seasons.
