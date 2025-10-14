TCU Women's Basketball Takes Over the Airwaves
Last year’s magical campaign for TCU women’s basketball has sparked national interest in the program, as it was announced yesterday that the Frogs will play eight games on national television during the 2025-26 season.
A national audience will get the chance to witness Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles, returners Maddie Scherr and Donovyn Hunter, and the rest of the Horned Frogs in their road matchup against No. 9 NC State on Nov. 16 on ESPN. TCU’s victory over the Wolfpack in an epic early-season battle last year marked the beginning of the extraordinary run that would define the rest of the campaign.
On Jan. 19, TCU will face Ohio State in the Coretta Scott King Classic on FOX. According to the school, this will be the first time a TCU women’s basketball regular-season contest will air on broadcast television. It’s this kind of spotlight that could help the Frogs maintain and build momentum for seasons to come.
Six of TCU's Big 12 Games Will Be Broadcast Nationally
Once conference play begins, the Frogs will appear on national television six more times, starting on Jan. 29 when the Kansas Jayhawks come to Schollmaier Arena. Just three days later, TCU will travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech in a game broadcast on FS1. The Horned Frogs’ matchups with West Virginia on Feb. 15 (FS1) and No. 14 Iowa State (ESPN) will also be broadcast nationally.
But what everyone is most eager to see is the renewed rivalry between TCU and No. 16 Baylor. For years, Baylor dominated this matchup, but last season the tide turned. Head coach Mark Campbell, Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince, and the rest of the roster defeated the Bears three times, including the Big 12 Tournament championship game. Both conference matchups — Feb. 12 in Waco and Mar. 1 in Fort Worth — will be shown on ESPN, giving fans nationwide the chance to witness the rivalry firsthand.
For any conference contest not televised nationally, games will be available on ESPN+. The same goes for most nonconference matchups, with the exception of the Cancun Challenge from Nov. 28-29, where the Frogs will face No. 25 Richmond and UAB. No platform has been announced yet for those games.
Campbell’s leadership has elevated TCU women’s basketball to a national stage and opened doors never before seen in the program’s history, including eight games on national television this season. The team will look to continue building momentum starting on Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. against North Carolina A&T. That game will be available on ESPN+.