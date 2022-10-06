Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 6

As we enter the season’s second month, teams in the league are beginning to separate themselves. Sure, four teams from the conference are currently ranked in the Top 25. But it’s no longer the same four that had been ranked earlier. The only one of that group that’s still ranked is Oklahoma State. The other ranked teams now include Kansas, Kansas State, and TCU. Talk about an October surprise!

Thanks to the beatdown last week of TCU over Oklahoma, those two teams had the biggest movement week-over-week in our voting. TCU went up four spots, from No. 6 to No. 2. Oklahoma, on the other hand, fell four spots from No. 4 to No. 8. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Sooners sat at the top of the Power Rankings.

There’s still much football to be played, but the separation should continue over the next few weeks.

Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote each week during the season on the Big 12 Power Rankings. There are 26 participants in this group, which consists of the KillerFrogs editorial staff plus one or two fans from each of the other schools in the league. Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.

Here's how our panel of fans ranks the teams in the Big 12:

Power Rankings

10. West Virginia, 2-3, 0-2

(Last week #10)

Lost to Texas 38-20

There’s a theme with a few of the teams in this league. One of our panel of voters said that West Virginia is like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde – you never know which version you will get. This applies to the Mountaineers, but it could also apply to others. WVU has a bye this week, so barring a massive catastrophe with teams ahead of them, don’t look for them to move off the bottom for a while.

9. Iowa State, 3-2, 0-2

(Last week #9)

Lost to Kansas 14-11

Hope your kicker got lots of practice this week before Farmageddon! Three missed field goals, including the potential game-tying one, were the difference in the game with Kansas. Unless the Cyclones can figure out how to stop Adrian Martinez’s running game, look for them to sit right here next week.

8. Oklahoma, 3-2, 0-2

(Last week #4)

Lost to TCU 55-24

The Sooners got demolished in Fort Worth last weekend. It was their second straight loss. The new era in Norman is off to a shaky start. Fans are already calling the season a catastrophe, and some have said it seems like they are back in the John Blake era. Now, we get two unranked two-loss teams limping into the Red River Showdown on Saturday. This game is usually one of the league’s marquee games. Not so much this year. A loss here puts them in a battle with WVU for the bottom. A win, though, probably doesn’t do much to move the needle.

7. Texas Tech, 3-2, 1-1

(Last week #7)

Lost to Kansas State 37-28

Tech traveled to the Little Apple last weekend, with Tech and KSU coming off big wins the week before. It was a close game, but again, it goes back to Martinez. Tech is another of those Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde teams. Will the real one stand up?

6. Texas, 3-2, 1-1

(Last week #8)

Beat West Virginia 38-20

Texas had no problem with West Virginia last week after struggling with Tech the week before. Hudson Card seems to be playing better, and Quinn Ewers, though, is expected to start against the Sooners. Entering the Red River Showdown, the attitude in Austin is different than in Norman, even though both have two losses. Texas has a loss to the No. 1 team in the nation and only one conference loss. Fans still think the season can be salvaged, and one conference loss keeps them in the hunt for the championship game.

5. Baylor, 3-2, 1-1

(Last week #2)

Lost to Oklahoma State 36-25

It was the championship rematch everyone was anticipating. And Baylor got on the board first, but Oklahoma State quickly took control. Now, Baylor finds itself with an identical record to Texas, with two losses and only one in conference play. There’s room not to have one loss hurt them and still end up back in Arlington in December. They have a bye this week, meaning Texas could jump ahead with a big win in the Red River Showdown.

4. #19 Kansas, 5-0, 2-0

(Last week #5)

Beat Iowa State 14-11

We’ve said it before, but it’s been an amazing ride so far for the Jayhawks. Lance Leipold has done an amazing job in a very short time. With a win on Saturday, the Jayhawks become the first bowl-eligible team in the league. They are hosting ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time. Kansas is making some noise. More power to them. Saturday’s matchup with TCU will be a fun one to watch. And who knows, maybe those two teams will meet again in Arlington this year.

3. #20 Kansas State, 4-1, 2-0

(Last week #3)

Beat Texas Tech 37-28

There’s a lot of good football happening all across Kansas these days. Between KU’s Jalon Daniels and KSU’s Martinez, there are a lot of rushing touchdowns by quarterbacks in the Sunflower State. Kansas State seems to have thought the loss to Tulane earlier in the season was just a blip. They beat a Top Ten Oklahoma and then did what they had to do against Tech. They should have no problem in Ames this weekend. They will continue to be a contender for the championship.

2. #17 TCU, 4-0, 1-0

(Last week #6)

Beat Oklahoma 55-24

The Horned Frogs are 4-0 for the first time since 2017. They are ranked for the first time in over three years. Max Duggan won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, plus several other national awards. The first win over Oklahoma in eight years was a momentum changer in Fort Worth. The last time the Frogs were 4-0 after beating Oklahoma in the first conference game of the season was in 2014. That year, TCU finished the season at No. 3 after an impressive Peach Bowl win. The Frogs should have played in the initial College Football Playoff that year. Could they be headed down a similar trajectory? One can only hope!

1. #7 Oklahoma State, 4-0, 1-0

(Last week #1)

Beat Baylor 36-25

Oklahoma State went into Waco and made a statement. They had no issues with Baylor in the championship game rematch. They continue to roll. Spencer Sanders is another Big 12 quarterback having a great season. The Pokes should have no problem at home with Texas Tech. Then will head to Fort Worth for a game between two potentially ranked teams. That game may be the league’s marquee game of the season, not this weekend’s Red River Showdown.

