Big 12 Week Six Results: A Disturbance in the Rankings
Week 6 of college football has been played, and this week, outside the conference, chaos broke out. Both Alabama and Tennessee lost. The Big 12 plays against Power 4 opponents in every game.
*BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, and Utah have their bye week this week.
Big 12 Week 6 Results
Houston (2-4, 1-2) at TCU (3-3, 1-2)
TCU was a 16.5-point favorite over Houston. This sets the tone for the season. Going into this game, TCU was looking at going around 6-6; now, I do not know if the team makes it to five wins. I thought Houston would not win a game this season in the conference; they proved me wrong. TCU looks like it has no identity. Josh Hoover is still throwing the ball well, but he cannot have the whole game on his shoulders every week. Head coach Sonny Dykes looked like he was in shambles during the post-game interview. TCU and Houston both have their bye weeks next week.
Result: Houston beat TCU 30-19.
West Virginia (3-2, 2-0) at Oklahoma State( 3-3, 0-3)
Oklahoma State is not the team it has been in previous years. This year was an opportunity to establish themselves as the new top team in the Big 12 after Texas and Oklahoma left. The Cowboys' Ollie Gordon II has plummeted his draft stock even further, and this week, he rushed for fifty yards with an average of 3.8 yards per carry. One of the main factors for this game was West Virginia quarterback Garret Greene did not make any game-breaking plays with his arm, but he ran for 86 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 159 yards. Mountaineers running back Jahiem White rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown this week. West Virginia plays Iowa State next week, and Oklahoma State has a bye week.
Result: West Virginia beat Oklahoma State 38-14.
Baylor (2-4, 0-3) at #16 Iowa State( 5-0, 2-0)
Baylor kept it close through halftime, with a score of 14-19. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, and Cyclones running back Jaylon Jackson ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns. I said in the predictions article, "Iowa State wins this game by 12 plus points," I was right about this and knew Iowa State would pull away at the end of the game. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 257 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Result: Iowa State beat Baylor 43-21.
UCF (3-2, 1-1) at Florida (3-2)
UCF lost to Florida in their least successful running game of the year. UCF quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw for 165 yards and an interception. R.J. Harvey ran for 75 yards, the least of any game this season. Graham Mertz threw for 178 yards and a touchdown with an 82% throwing accuracy. Freshman Florida quarterback D.J. Lagway threw four passes and completed them all. After the game, Florida head coach Billy Napier said, "It's evident that we took a step in the right direction on defense.". The Gators had five sacks and held UCF head coach Gus Malzhan's offense to their third-lowest rushing total in his four years at UCF. UCF faces Cincinnati next week, and Florida will play Tennessee.
Result: Florida beat UCF 24-13.
Kansas (1-5, 0-3) at Arizona State (4-1, 1-1)
Arizona State was only favored by three points, and they covered. Jalon Daniels played his best game of the year so far; he threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Neal rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo had a fantastic night, he ran for 186 yards and one touchdown, with his longest being a thirty-nine-yard run. Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for four touchdowns and 157 yards. Kansas is on bye this week, and Arizona State will play Utah.
Result: Arizona State beat Kansas 35-31.
Texas Tech (5-1, 3-0) at Arizona (3-2, 1-1)
Texas Tech is now leading the Big 12 and plays Iowa State in three weeks. The Red Raiders' Behren Morton threw for 214 yards. Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks ran 128 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona. The Wildcats forced two fumbles in the second half to make the game close; both were by Brooks. Arizona quarterback Noah Fafita threw for 301 yards and two interceptions, one of which was in the red zone. Tetairoa McMillan caught eight balls for 161 yards with a fumble. The Red Raiders almost blew a massive lead going into halftime. Texas Tech is on bye next week, and Arizona will play at BYU.
Result: Texas Tech beat Arizona 28-22.
Week 6 Big Games Outside the Big 12
Syracuse (4-1) at #25 UNLV (4-1)
Syracuse traveled to Las Vegas and beat UNLV, the giant slayers at home. UNLV beat both Kansas and Houston on the road this season. Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord threw the ball sixty-three times this week. He threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II had 143 receiving yards on the day. UNLV quarterback Hajj Malik-Williams threw for 227 yards and threw touchdowns with an interception. He had an 84% completion accuracy. Syracuse plays North Carolina State next week, and UNLV plays Utah State.
Result: Syracuse beat UNLV 44-41.
#9 Missouri (4-1) at #25 Texas A&M (5-1)
To start, I was very confident in Missouri. They let me down. During that game, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did not look like himself and was rattled early. He was missing routine throws. Luther Burden III had a 75-yard touchdown called back. He still had seven catches for eight yards. Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman played flawlessly; he had 276 yards and two touchdowns with an 82% completion accuracy. Texas A&M running back Le’Veon Moss had 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The other A&M running back, Amari Daniels, had two touchdowns. They only had rushing touchdowns on offense. Texas A&M is on bye next week, and Missouri will play UMass.
Result: Texas A&M beat Missouri 41-10
I was 4-2 on the Big 12 this week, bringing my season record to 56-17 in all games.
