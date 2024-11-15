College Football Tour visits Oregon and Autzen Stadium

Killer Frogs

Recently, College Football Tour visited Oregon reaching stadium No. 112 on the quest to experience gameday at all 134 FBS venues.

Andrew Bauhs

Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon
Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon / College Football Tour

Herds of green and yellow clad fans cross the bridge over the Willamette River in Eugene and follow the winding path towards Autzen Stadium. Over the years, this journey has become a rite of passage for Oregon fans, and it’s a community-building aspect of gameday. Enthusiasm builds with each step towards Autzen as cheers of “Go Ducks!” are exchanged among the faithful.

Autzen Stadium Oregon
The walk to Autzen Stadium / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

The sound of “Mighty Oregon” brightens the atmosphere as the football team is welcomed by the spirit squad and a stretched out pathway of fans during the pregame teamwalk. Like most universities, this pregame tradition sparks thrills while enabling fans with an opportunity to connect with their beloved team.

Oregon Ducks
The teamwalk to Autzen Stadium / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

The teamwalk is where sightings of The Duck are likely to be encountered. The Duck nickname naturally progressed out of the Webfooters. This moniker originated when Oregon was known as “The Webfoot State” in the early 20th century. The Duck’s likeness had contractual ties to Donald Duck from Disney up until 2010, when the University of Oregon and Disney parted ways. While there are still some resemblances to its history with Disney, The Duck is uniquely Oregon and one of college football’s most famous mascots. Fans especially await The Duck’s entrance to the stadium on a custom Harley along with its post touchdown pushups.

Oregon Ducks
The Duck makes his famous entrance. / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour
Oregon Ducks
The Duck executes his post touchdown pushups / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Autzen Stadium is deafening. While smaller in stature compared to its collegiate brethren, the home of The Ducks is an imbalanced, yet continuous bowl that brings fans close and encapsulates sound. Intimate in nature, its 54,000+ capacity is widely known as one of the loudest collective bunches in the sport. Autzen is a house of intimidation.

Autzen Stadium Oregon Ducks
Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Most notably, the stadium reaches peak levels during the traditional singing of “Shout” between the third and fourth quarters. The Otis Day classic rocks the stands as fans collectively throw their arms into the air and wildly scream the lyrics. No group reveres this song like the folks in Eugene. It hits with both a calculated and untamed approach that cannot be matched. 

Oregon Ducks Shout
The crowd dances and sings to "Shout!" / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Eugene, Oregon is a classic college town offering everything from bars and restaurants to scenery and outdoor activities. The tremendous fanbase adds color and excitement that powers the pageantry of gameday. Simply put, Oregon is a college football fan’s dream. 

The Duck Oregon
The Duck at Oregon / College Football Tour
Autzen Stadium Oregon Ducks
Autzen Stadium from above / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

