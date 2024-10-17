College Football Tour visits Utah and Rice-Eccles Stadium
Editor's Note:
Are you traveling to Salt Lake City for the TCU versus Utah game this weekend? Here's an account of what to expect at a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 134 FBS stadiums. His desire is to have a very immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique.
He has experienced 111 stadiums on the quest for 134. Below is his experience when he visited Utah and Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Rice-Eccles Stadium is set in the Wasatch Mountains east of downtown Salt Lake City. The skyline and capitol are beautifully visible from campus grounds. The buzz around the stadium starts early as band members parade through tailgating lots, run circles around traffic cops, and turn random boulevards into concert venues.
It all leads up to the Ute Walk. Fans gather along the sidewalk leading to the grand entrance where the 2002 Winter Olympic Cauldron proudly stands. Players and coaches are greeted by adoring fans vocalizing their support and waving all sorts of red paraphernalia. Swoop, the red-tailed hawk mascot, entertains and adds to the spirit of gameday as kickoff looms.
Entering Rice–Eccles Stadium is worth the wait. Every seat offers stunning mountain views that will challenge the memory storage on your camera. In the distance, an oversized "Block U" marks a high peak looking down over the stadium. Utah victories result in the lighting up of this campus icon.
The pride is mutual between the university and the Utes, the honored tribe after which the state is named. Gameday traditions reflect Ute heritage right down to the logo that is adorned with ceremonial feathers. There is, as one might imagine, pockets of discord that arise when using sacred symbols of a group’s heritage. Yet, halftime of the game we attended included a ceremonial dance from members of The Great Basin Indian tribe, who vocalized their support of the Ute Nation being the symbol of the University of Utah.
Adding further to the game day atmosphere in Salt Lake is the Mighty Utah Student Section (MUSS). This gaggle of wildness prides themselves in successfully distracting the opponent with the boisterous third down jump and a tally of how many false starts they cause for the visitors. The crowd feeds off the MUSS – the noise, the chants, the stadium flags. They certainly rank as one of the most involved sections in the nation.
Since College Football Tour's visit in 2014, Rice-Eccles Stadium has undergone fantastic renovations that have enhance the experience. The south endzone features increased bleacher and premium seating that encloses the stadium and increases the overall capacity. New locker rooms, lounges, and hospitality areas impressively top off this expansion. It's a program that deserves the upgrade. The city, the scenery, and the fan base make this a true home field advantage, and a must see for sports fans. Get to Rice–Eccles and throw up a U!
