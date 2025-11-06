Dykes Provides An Injury Update On Manjack IV
Sonny Dykes provided an injury update on Horned Frog wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV during his midweek press conference on Tuesday.
The transfer from Houston had a strong start to his senior year, but he has missed each of the last two games. Fortunately for TCU, the verdict on his availability for Saturday’s game against Iowa State is trending in a positive direction. Over the course of six games, Manjack has recorded 309 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He found the end zone against SMU and Colorado earlier this season, while eclipsing 100 yards receiving against Abilene Christian in the Frogs’ home opener.
Manjack’s last appearance for the Frogs came against Kansas State, but he was quickly sidelined due to what was an ankle injury. Dykes said in the midweek press conference that the team expected to have Manjack back for the games against Baylor and West Virginia, but things hadn’t progressed as expected.
He said, “[Manjack] had not been completely full speed [in practice]. We’d watch him practice, and he would run 30 reps in practice, and 28 of them would look good, and then he would have two where he got into a funny position, and he just couldn’t finish a play. You can’t really afford to do that at wide receiver. He just hadn’t been what he needed to be consistently.”
While the Frogs missed Manjack’s talent and grit on the field, they were able to find a way to win their last two contests. Following a much-needed bye week, Dykes believes his receiver should be a full go for Saturday. He said, “For the first time, he has practiced at full speed, and he’s back to normal.”
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
For the first time in a long time, the TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) have a chance to be fully healthy on Saturday. Against the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4, 2-3 Big 12), one of the toughest and grittiest programs in the country, the Frogs will need to be physical.
While Iowa State has lost each of its last four games, don’t be fooled. The culture and mentality that head coach Matt Campbell has built over his last ten years in charge of the program is second to none. While Iowa State has suffered significant injuries, they are bound to battle on Saturday.
Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium, with the game being televised on FOX.