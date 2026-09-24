Two of the most high-profile managers in the sport have taken their talents to the international stage, and the pair lock horns at the start of new eras for Germany and the Netherlands.

Both nations endured premature World Cup exits on penalties and parted ways with their respective managers in the aftermath. So, Thursday’s UEFA Nations League tussle will see Jürgen Klopp tussle with Xavi Hernández on the touchline, as a historic rivalry is renewed.

Klopp’s appointment was a major coup for Germany after Julian Nagelsmann’s tenure drew to a close, with the former Liverpool manager taking on his first job in management since bidding an emotional farewell to Anfield. Xavi has also been out of the game since leaving Barcelona in 2024, and there’s no doubt that his emergence in the role will be looked down upon with a smile by the late, great Johan Cruyff.

Xavi owes much to the Godfather of Dutch soccer, who inspired the Oranje to the 1974 World Cup final, where they were beaten 2–1 by hosts West Germany.

This fixture kicks off a bumper international break spanning a couple of weeks, and here’s how you can watch all the action unfold as Klopp faces off against Xavi.

What Time Does Netherlands vs. Germany Kick Off?

Location : Amsterdam, Netherlands

: Amsterdam, Netherlands Stadium : Johan Cruijff ArenA

: Johan Cruijff ArenA Date : Thursday, Sept. 24

: Thursday, Sept. 24 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP)

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream

Streams aren’t in short supply for an international clash that needs no introduction. We’re heading into new dawns for German and Dutch soccer, with two highly regarded managers at the helm.

In the United States, fuboTV is providing an English spoken broadcast, while ViX is covering the match in Spanish.

Canadian viewers have the choice of DAZN or fuboTV, while Sky Sports and izzi are the two broadcasting optios for those tuning in from Mexico.

There will doubtless be plenty of Scouse interest in Thursday’s clash, given Klopp’s presence and the heavy Liverpool influence on Xavi’s Dutch roster. You can stream this game in the United Kingdom on Amazon Prime Video for a small fee.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Netherlands, Germany?

Netherlands has pivoted to a Johan Cruyff disciple. | Robin van Lonkhuijsen/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

This is the first of four games both nations are playing during this window at the start of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League.

Germany is playing Greece twice, first at home on Sept. 27, then away on Oct. 4. In between those matches, Klopp’s team faces Serbia at home on Oct. 1.

The Netherlands is playing Serbia twice in the coming weeks, playing away from home on Sept. 27, then hosting Veljko Paunović’s side on Oct. 4. A match against Greece lies in between, scheduled for Oct. 1.