How to Watch Australia vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
Brazil is in action for the first time since a distinctly underwhelming 2026 World Cup, which returned its worst performance at the tournament since 1990.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) worked tirelessly to ensure Carlo Ancelotti took the reins well in time for this summer’s tournament amid a rather dire qualifying campaign. But not even the stoic Italian could mask the talent deficit Brazil is currently operating with.
A new tournament cycle means a fresh start for Ancelotti, who’s contracted until 2030 and must already be thinking about the Copa América in 2028.
The cycle begins with five friendlies to conclude the calendar year, starting with a pair against Australia in Queensland. Duels between these two are rare, and Brazil is facing a Socceroos side without several of its key performers from the World Cup.
Here’s how to watch the action unfold around the world.
What Time Does Australia vs. Brazil Kick Off?
- Location: Railway Estate, Australia
- Stadium: Queensland Country Bank Stadium
- Date: Friday, Sept. 25
- Kick-off Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST
How to Watch Australia vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
There are no streaming options for Friday’s friendly in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Mexico.
However, there are broadcasters for the match in Australia and Brazil. In the former, Network 10 and Paramount+ are covering Brazil’s visit. Paramount+ subscriptions in Australia cost $12.99 AUD monthly.
Brazilians can tune into the friendly via Globo and SporTV.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
Australia
Network 10, Paramount+
Brazil
SporTV, Globo, Globoplay
What’s Next for Brazil?
Brazil isn’t done in Australia yet. Ancelotti’s Seleção has another friendly against the Socceroos in Queensland next Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Brisbane plays host then, before Brazil is off to Kolkata for its first-ever encounter against India, currently the 138th-ranked nation in the world.
In November, Brazil takes on Singapore and Japan in two more friendlies.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.