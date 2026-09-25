Brazil is in action for the first time since a distinctly underwhelming 2026 World Cup, which returned its worst performance at the tournament since 1990.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) worked tirelessly to ensure Carlo Ancelotti took the reins well in time for this summer’s tournament amid a rather dire qualifying campaign. But not even the stoic Italian could mask the talent deficit Brazil is currently operating with.

A new tournament cycle means a fresh start for Ancelotti, who’s contracted until 2030 and must already be thinking about the Copa América in 2028.

The cycle begins with five friendlies to conclude the calendar year, starting with a pair against Australia in Queensland. Duels between these two are rare, and Brazil is facing a Socceroos side without several of its key performers from the World Cup.

Here’s how to watch the action unfold around the world.

What Time Does Australia vs. Brazil Kick Off?

Location: Railway Estate, Australia

Railway Estate, Australia Stadium: Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Queensland Country Bank Stadium Date: Friday, Sept. 25

Friday, Sept. 25 Kick-off Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST

How to Watch Australia vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

There are no streaming options for Friday’s friendly in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, there are broadcasters for the match in Australia and Brazil. In the former, Network 10 and Paramount+ are covering Brazil’s visit. Paramount+ subscriptions in Australia cost $12.99 AUD monthly.

Brazilians can tune into the friendly via Globo and SporTV.

Country Broadcaster(s) Australia Network 10, Paramount+ Brazil SporTV, Globo, Globoplay

What’s Next for Brazil?

Ancelotti is out to prove a point. | AFP/Getty Images

Brazil isn’t done in Australia yet. Ancelotti’s Seleção has another friendly against the Socceroos in Queensland next Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Brisbane plays host then, before Brazil is off to Kolkata for its first-ever encounter against India, currently the 138th-ranked nation in the world.

In November, Brazil takes on Singapore and Japan in two more friendlies.