There have been managerial changes aplenty after the World Cup, with Italy and Belgium both marking a new chapter at the start of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League.

It was Italy’s third successive failure to qualify for the World Cup that triggered another rethink.

They‘d initially planned for Paolo Maldini to spearhead the search for Gennaro Gattuso’s successor. But after preferred candidate, Andrea Pirlo, put himself out of the running due to ties with a Russian betting company, Maldini resigned as the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) technical director.

So, the Azzurri are being led by a familiar face. Roberto Mancini led Italy through its most successful period after he was first appointed in 2018, guiding his country to Euro 2020 glory.

It might not be the most imaginative appointment, but Mancini at least has a history of reigniting a national team on its knees.

Mark van Bommel’s ascent to the Belgian throne undoubtedly raised eyebrows, given his rather indifferent track record at club level. The Red Devils were content with the summer’s work, succumbing to champions Spain in the World Cup quarterfinals, and Van Bommel has inherited a group of players that has a nice blend of experience and youth.

Belgium is searching for its first win in this fixture since 2015, and here‘s how you can watch Friday’s action unfold.

What Time Does Italy vs. Belgium Kick Off?

Location : Rome, Italy

: Rome, Italy Stadium : Stadio Olimpico

: Stadio Olimpico Date : Friday, Sept. 25

: Friday, Sept. 25 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Daniel Siebert (GER) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

How to Watch Italy vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream

There’s ample coverage of Friday’s Nations League fixture around the world, with those tuning in from the United Kingdom able to access a stream for the game via pay-per-view on Amazon Prime.

DAZN, fuboTV, TLN and VIVA are all options for audiences in Canada, while those watching from Mexico can tune in on Sky Sports or izzi.

Fox Sports is the primary broadcaster in the United States, with fuboTV and ViX alternative options.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Italy, Belgium?

Van Bommel has taken the Belgian reins from Rudi Garcia. | BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

The extended break means both managers have longer periods at the start of their respective reigns to develop their ideas with the players at their disposal.

France and Türkiye are the other two nations in Group A1, with the next three matchdays scheduled for Sept. 28, Oct. 2 and Oct. 5.

Italy faces Türkiye twice and travels to France in between. Belgium takes on Zinedine Zidane’s France on either side of a clash with Türkiye on home soil.