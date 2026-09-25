How to Watch Turkiye vs. France on TV, Live Stream

France begins the Zinedine Zidane era with a trip to Türkiye in its 2026–27 UEFA Nations League opener on Friday.

Didier Deschamps’s departure and Zidane’s arrival marks a change in the France dugout for the first time in 14 years, with the three-time Champions League-winning manager desperate to make a winning start to his national team reign.

The 54-year-old has named a raft of first-timers in his roster for the three-week international period, but it will be familiar faces that take to the field against Türkiye. Kylian Mbappé will once again lead the line, backed by a ludicrously talented supporting cast.

Türkiye is in need of a response following a dismal World Cup campaign, but despite being unbeaten in the previous two matches against Les Bleus, appear unlikely to upset the odds on this occasion.

Here’s how to tune into Türkiye vs. France.

What Time Does Türkiye vs. France Kick Off?

Location : İzmit, Türkiye

: İzmit, Türkiye Stadium : Turka Kocaeli Stadium

: Turka Kocaeli Stadium Date : Friday, Sept. 25

: Friday, Sept. 25 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Felix Zwayer (GER)

: Felix Zwayer (GER) VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

How to Watch Türkiye vs. France on TV, Live Stream

ViX and fuboTV are the options for audiences in the United States, with the latter also showing the match in Canada alongside DAZN.

Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico.

Audiences in the United Kingdom can pay £2.49 to watch via Amazon Prime Video.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Türkiye, France?

Türkiye have some tough games ahead. | BSR Agency/Getty Images

There are some difficult fixtures on the horizon for both Türkiye and France over the next few weeks, with Italy and Belgium the other teams in Group 1 of League A.

Türkiye host Italy next Monday, before visiting the Azzurri a week later. In between, they visit Belgium next Friday.

France, meanwhile, will visit Belgium next Monday and host them the following week. They also host Italy next Friday.