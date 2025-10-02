Keys to the Game: Frogs Look to Brave the Buffaloes
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) will host Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) in a primetime showdown at Amon G. Carter Stadium Saturday night.
The Frogs are looking to turn the page on what was an underwhelming loss to Arizona State the week prior. On the other hand, the Buffaloes are facing trouble as they remain winless through the first two weeks of conference play. Saturday will make the programs’ first matchup since becoming conference foes, and it is certain to be an intriguing one.
Win the Line of Scrimmage:
For the Frogs to earn their first conference win of the season, their offensive line will have to provide a bounce-back performance. Allowing six sacks and 13 tackles for loss, the TCU offensive line failed to provide enough stability for the offense to establish a rushing game, rushing for just 10 total yards.
With Kevorian Barnes having missed each of the last two weeks with an injury, the Frogs may have to rely upon Trent Battle and Jeremy Payne as the primary running backs once again.
The offensive line also struggled to give Josh Hoover time in the pocket. Rushed all night long, Hoover threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Heading into Saturday’s game with questions surrounding Eric McAlister’s availability, the TCU offense could be in trouble.
Contain Kaidon Salter:
Kaidon Salter provides a dual threat for the Buffaloes through his passing and rushing ability. Salter has started four games this season, completing 67% of his passes for 684 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.
The Frogs will have to pressure Salter, but also plug the gaps and keep him from escaping. On the season, the Dallas native has run 49 times for 276 yards and four touchdowns. That is an average of 4.1 yards per carry.
Colorado does pose problems for TCU in the air game with deep threat Sincere Brown. Brown averages just over 26 yards per reception while Joseph Williams tends to be Salter’s go-to target. The Buffaloes have five different receivers with a touchdown catch this season, three of whom have multiple scores.
What’s Next?
TCU will look to earn its first conference win on Saturday night when Colorado rolls into town for a primetime matchup at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.