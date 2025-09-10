Previewing the TCU Horned Frogs Matchup vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats
After a long weekend of waiting in week one, the TCU Horned Frogs finally took the stage against the Bill Belichick-led North Carolina Tar Heels. After a trashing witnessed by the entire country and hype levels unseen since 2022, the Frogs had an unfortunate bye week.
Now in week three of the season, the Horned Frogs return to the field. They also get their home opener against the Abilene Christian Wildcats, an in-state FCS opponent, and the second of three non-conference games on the season.
Who are the Wildcats, and what can Horned Frog fans expect to see in their second game of the season?
Uncommon Foe
This will be the first time the two teams have met since 1930 and will mark the second time head coach Sonny Dykes will face his former protégé with Texas Tech, Graham Harrell. Historically, the Frogs are 18-0 against their last 18 FCS opponents, with their previous loss coming in 2001, Gary Patterson's first season at the helm.
The Wildcats are 1-1 on the season. After losing their first game of the season, 25-7 to Tulsa, they bounced back with a thrilling 28-20 victory over SFA in week two. Still trying to find their identity on offense, they will be led by Stone Earle, a dual-threat quarterback who has yet to throw his first passing touchdown of the season.
The Horned Frogs will face a formidable rushing attack, though, led by Earle and running back Jordon Vaughn, who has 142 rushing yards on the season in 38 attempts, which is good for an average of 3.6 yards per carry. Of their five touchdowns on the season, Earle and Vaughn have two rushing touchdowns, while defensive lineman Kaghen Roach has their other one, after recovering a fumble in the endzone against SFA.
For the Frogs, avoiding a sluggish start after the week off will be crucial. I don't anticipate the offense getting off to a slow start, but with a week off, it could take a drive to get back in the swing of things, the same way it did in Chapel Hill. Look for a positive rushing attack, and a revamped defensive line to wreak havoc in the backfield.
For Dykes' squad, though, perhaps the most important part of this game, besides a dominant win, is ensuring they leave the game healthy because the last Iron Skillet meeting will be waiting for them on the other side of this one.
The Horned Frogs will host the Wildcats on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. CT.