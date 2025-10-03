Killer Frogs

Rebound or Redemption? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions as the Buffaloes Come to Town

Our staff makes their picks as the Horned Frogs return home to play Colorado on Saturday night.

Barry Lewis

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) celebrates with cornerback Vernon Glover (26) and defensive end Zach Chapman (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
In this story:

After that heartbreaking loss last week in the desert to Arizona State, the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) return to The Carter for a primetime matchup against Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2 Big 12).

Last week, our staff unanimously chose the Horned Frogs, however, no one got the win due to the Frogs losing that game. But who does our staff think will win this week? Once again, our staff is unanimously picking TCU to win the game. And by a wide margin.

Our average margin of victory in this week's predictions is just over a two-touchdown win for the Frogs at 14.1 points. Our staff also believes it will be high scoring, with a predicted average of 58.7 points.

The Horned Frogs enter the contest with wins over North Carolina, Abilene Christian, and SMU, plus that loss to Arizona State. Colorado enters with a 2-3 record. Their only wins are against Delaware, which is playing in the FBS for the first time this season, and Wyoming. The Buffs have lost to Georgia Tech, Houston, and BYU.

How is our staff doing three games into the season with their predictions? Through four games, the only pick against TCU was Andrew's pick in Week One, as he chose the Tar Heels to win. Last week, no one won since no one had picked ASU. However, Ian came very close. In fact, he picked the right score of 27-24, but he picked TCU to win.

Brett remains on top of our leaderboard, as he has come the closest in two games this season. Ryder sits in second place, thanks to his closest score prediction against SMU. But, if we look at just the cumulative point differential, Nick sits only a few points behind Brett.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Five

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Brett

3

1

2

53

2

Ryder

3

1

1

97

3

Nick

3

1

0

58

4

Ian

3

1

0

61

5

Tori

3

1

0

62

6

Davis

3

1

0

67

7

Barry

3

1

0

69

8

Ryann

3

1

0

72

9

Zion

3

1

0

77

10

JD

3

1

0

82

11

Carson

3

1

0

85

12

Mac

3

1

0

86

13

Nate

3

1

0

101

14

Andrew

2

2

0

77

Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs versus the Colorado Buffaloes

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes yells to an official during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes yells to an official during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Bauhs (2-2) - TCU 38-24
Barry Lewis (3-1) - TCU 38-27
Brett Gibbons (3-1, two closest predictions)- TCU 36-24
Carson Wersal (3-1) - TCU 34-18
Davis Wilson (3-1) - TCU 38-21
Ian Napetian (3-1) - TCU 34-20
JD Andress (3-1) - TCU 34-21
Mac Walters (3-1) - TCU 38-20
Nate Cross (3-1) - TCU 48-30
Nick Girimonte (3-1) - TCU 35-23
Ryann Zeller (3-1) - TCU 34-24
Ryder Solberg (3-1, one closest prediction) - TCU 42-27
Tori Couch (3-1) - TCU 30-17
Zion Trammell (3-1) - TCU 31-16

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

TCU versus Colorado will be played on Saturday, October 2, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be seen on FOX.

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

