Rebound or Redemption? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions as the Buffaloes Come to Town
After that heartbreaking loss last week in the desert to Arizona State, the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) return to The Carter for a primetime matchup against Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2 Big 12).
Last week, our staff unanimously chose the Horned Frogs, however, no one got the win due to the Frogs losing that game. But who does our staff think will win this week? Once again, our staff is unanimously picking TCU to win the game. And by a wide margin.
Our average margin of victory in this week's predictions is just over a two-touchdown win for the Frogs at 14.1 points. Our staff also believes it will be high scoring, with a predicted average of 58.7 points.
The Horned Frogs enter the contest with wins over North Carolina, Abilene Christian, and SMU, plus that loss to Arizona State. Colorado enters with a 2-3 record. Their only wins are against Delaware, which is playing in the FBS for the first time this season, and Wyoming. The Buffs have lost to Georgia Tech, Houston, and BYU.
How is our staff doing three games into the season with their predictions? Through four games, the only pick against TCU was Andrew's pick in Week One, as he chose the Tar Heels to win. Last week, no one won since no one had picked ASU. However, Ian came very close. In fact, he picked the right score of 27-24, but he picked TCU to win.
Brett remains on top of our leaderboard, as he has come the closest in two games this season. Ryder sits in second place, thanks to his closest score prediction against SMU. But, if we look at just the cumulative point differential, Nick sits only a few points behind Brett.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Five
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brett
3
1
2
53
2
Ryder
3
1
1
97
3
Nick
3
1
0
58
4
Ian
3
1
0
61
5
Tori
3
1
0
62
6
Davis
3
1
0
67
7
Barry
3
1
0
69
8
Ryann
3
1
0
72
9
Zion
3
1
0
77
10
JD
3
1
0
82
11
Carson
3
1
0
85
12
Mac
3
1
0
86
13
Nate
3
1
0
101
14
Andrew
2
2
0
77
Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs versus the Colorado Buffaloes
Andrew Bauhs (2-2) - TCU 38-24
Barry Lewis (3-1) - TCU 38-27
Brett Gibbons (3-1, two closest predictions)- TCU 36-24
Carson Wersal (3-1) - TCU 34-18
Davis Wilson (3-1) - TCU 38-21
Ian Napetian (3-1) - TCU 34-20
JD Andress (3-1) - TCU 34-21
Mac Walters (3-1) - TCU 38-20
Nate Cross (3-1) - TCU 48-30
Nick Girimonte (3-1) - TCU 35-23
Ryann Zeller (3-1) - TCU 34-24
Ryder Solberg (3-1, one closest prediction) - TCU 42-27
Tori Couch (3-1) - TCU 30-17
Zion Trammell (3-1) - TCU 31-16
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
TCU versus Colorado will be played on Saturday, October 2, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be seen on FOX.