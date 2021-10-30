Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    TCU Football at Kansas State: Staff Predictions
    Publish date:

    TCU Football at Kansas State: Staff Predictions

    Can the Horned Frogs win again? Most of the KillerFrogs team doesn't think it will be this week.
    Author:

    Photo: Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

    It's been a long, hard season for Horned Frogs fans. Expectations back in camp over the summer were high. Now, having lost four out of the last five games, fans wonder if this team will even win again this year? Can they at least beat Kansas? Can they find three wins out of the next five to become bowl eligible? Are changes coming to the coaching staff soon? To the roster? So many questions. 

    Last week, the Frogs were just flat on both sides of the ball. After the Derius Davis kickoff return for a touchdown, there just wasn't anything else exciting. Now, the Frogs are on the road again to take on their brethren in purple, the Kansas State Wildcats.  

    K-State has a couple of offensive weapons in both Skylar Thompson and Deuce Vaughn. Can the TCU defense finally stop the run? 

    TCU will play the Wildcats for the 14th time. The series is currently tied 7-7 and 4-5 since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012. KSU has won the last two meetings. Current odds have K-State as a 3.5 point favorite 

    This week, the KillerFrogs staff predictions also include a special guest, Andrew Bauhs from College Football Tour. Bauhs visited Fort Worth and AGCS last weekend as part of his journey to experience a game day at every one of the 130 FBS stadiums. 

    The game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats is Saturday, October 30 at 2:30 p.m. in Manhattan, Kansas.

    Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

    Andrew Bauhs - TCU 25 - KSU 24

    Sean Foushee - KSU 35 - TCU 24

    Brett Gibbons - KSU 34 - TCU 28

    Nick Howard - KSU 35 - TCU 21

    Barry Lewis - KSU 31 - TCU 17

    Hunter Nix - KSU 34 - TCU 24

    Adam Shirley - KSU 35 - TCU 24

    Ryann Zeller - TCU 32 - KSU 34

    Let us know your predictions. Follow us on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum or tweet us @Killer_Frogs.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Max Duggan K-state 2019
    Football

    TCU Football at Kansas State: Staff Predictions

    13 seconds ago
    04
    Football

    TCU Football: Week 9 - Uniform Reveal

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17014807
    Football

    Football: TCU vs Kansas State Keys to the Game

    15 hours ago
    Jalen Reagor scores his second touchdown of the season in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
    Football

    Frogs in the NFL: Week 8 Action

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_15306824
    Football

    College Football Week 9: Top Games from Around the Nation

    19 hours ago
    TCU Women’s Soccer team is Big 12 Conference champions
    More Sports

    TCU Women's Soccer Wins Second Straight Big 12 Championship

    22 hours ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) and linebacker Garmon Randolph (55) celebrates Doyle making a sack against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at McLane Stadium.
    Football

    Big 12 Football Power Rankings/Bowl Projections: Week 8

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17010815
    Football

    TCU Football vs Kansas State:Opponent's Players to Watch

    Oct 28, 2021