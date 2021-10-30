TCU Football at Kansas State: Staff Predictions

It's been a long, hard season for Horned Frogs fans. Expectations back in camp over the summer were high. Now, having lost four out of the last five games, fans wonder if this team will even win again this year? Can they at least beat Kansas? Can they find three wins out of the next five to become bowl eligible? Are changes coming to the coaching staff soon? To the roster? So many questions.

Last week, the Frogs were just flat on both sides of the ball. After the Derius Davis kickoff return for a touchdown, there just wasn't anything else exciting. Now, the Frogs are on the road again to take on their brethren in purple, the Kansas State Wildcats.

K-State has a couple of offensive weapons in both Skylar Thompson and Deuce Vaughn. Can the TCU defense finally stop the run?

TCU will play the Wildcats for the 14th time. The series is currently tied 7-7 and 4-5 since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012. KSU has won the last two meetings. Current odds have K-State as a 3.5 point favorite.

This week, the KillerFrogs staff predictions also include a special guest, Andrew Bauhs from College Football Tour. Bauhs visited Fort Worth and AGCS last weekend as part of his journey to experience a game day at every one of the 130 FBS stadiums.

The game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats is Saturday, October 30 at 2:30 p.m. in Manhattan, Kansas.

Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

Andrew Bauhs - TCU 25 - KSU 24

Sean Foushee - KSU 35 - TCU 24

Brett Gibbons - KSU 34 - TCU 28

Nick Howard - KSU 35 - TCU 21

Barry Lewis - KSU 31 - TCU 17

Hunter Nix - KSU 34 - TCU 24

Adam Shirley - KSU 35 - TCU 24

Ryann Zeller - TCU 32 - KSU 34

