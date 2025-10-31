TCU Drops One Spot in the Week Ten Football Power Rankings
Despite two-straight wins and becoming bowl eligible, the TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) dropped one spot in our Week 10 Big 12 Football Power Rankings. Perhaps it was the fact that both made fans nervous about what's to come for the rest of the season.
Each week, our voters rank the 16 teams in the Big 12 to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will be watching the TCU Horned Frogs to see how they progress (or regress) each week.
In our inaugural rankings in Week Five, the Frogs debuted at No. 3. In Week Six, after the loss to Arizona State, TCU dropped two spots. After defeating Colorado, the Frogs held steady at the No. 5 spot. After the loss at Kansas State, the Horned Frogs dropped to the No. 9 spot. They lept back up to No. 5 after the Baylor win, but then fell back this week to No. 6 after the West Virginia win.
This week, BYU, once again, holds the top spot. Texas Tech remains at No. 2, but for the first time since joining the Big 12 three seasons ago, Cincinnati finds itself in the Top Three of our weekly rankings. And, as usual, Oklahoma State comes in at No. 16. The Cowboys have held the last-place spot all season thus far.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 23 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI editorial staff (11)
- Not all are TCU homers; our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, in addition to the Big 12.
- One to two fans from most of the Big 12 current schools (12)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 10
Here are our Week 10 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing most of the league's 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, many teams have a pathway that leads to a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington. There are still several weeks of football left to play. After all, it's the games in November that you remember!
Week 10 Power Rankings Highlights
- BYU is once again the number one team.
- Texas Tech and Utah also received first-place votes.
- Oklahoma State is ranked No. 16, or last place, for the sixth consecutive week. The placement was unanimous.
- Kansas State had the largest week-over-week jump, moving up three spots.
- Arizona State experienced the most significant week-over-week drop, falling four spots.
- Six teams remained unchanged from last week. Five teams went up or down one spot. Three teams moved up or down two spots.
- Three teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking; Houston had the most, with a 10-point spread.
- Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are Kansas State (8) and UCF (6).
- Oklahoma State had no fluctuation between its highest and lowest rankings, as each was unanimously selected for the first and last spots, respectively.
16. Oklahoma State (1-7, 0-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Texas Tech 0-42
This Week: at Kansas
15. West Virginia (2-6, 0-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at TCU 17-23
This Week: at Houston
14. Colorado (3-5, 1-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Utah 7-53
This Week: vs. Arizona
13. UCF (4-3, 1-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Baylor
12. Arizona (4-3, 1-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Colorado
11. Baylor (4-4, 2-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at Cincinnati 20-41
This Week: vs. UCF
10. Kansas (4-4, 2-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to Kansas State 17-42
This Week: vs. Oklahoma State
9. Iowa State (5-3, 2-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost to BYU 27-41
This Week: vs. Arizona State
8. Kansas State (4-4, 3-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Kansas 42-17
This Week: vs. Texas Tech
7. Arizona State (5-3, 3-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: lost to Houston 16-24
This Week: at Iowa State
6. TCU (6-2, 3-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat West Virginia 23-17
This Week: Bye Week
5. #22 Houston (7-1, 4-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 24-16
This Week: vs. West Virginia
4. #24 Utah (6-2, 3-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Colorado 53-7
This Week: vs. Cincinnati
3. #17 Cincinnati (7-1, 5-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Baylor 41-20
This Week: at Utah
2. #13 Texas Tech (7-1, 4-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 42-0
This Week: at Kansas State
1. #10 BYU (8-0, 5-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Iowa State 41-27
This Week: Bye Week
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
What's Next
TCU has a Week 10 Bye Week. On Saturday, November 8, they will host the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. That game will be at 2:30 pm CT and can be seen on FOX.