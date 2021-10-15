Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 6

Last week, there were only three games in the Big 12, with four of the conference’s teams having a bye week. With that, the weekly Power Rankings remained steady with the top two and bottom two teams but had some shifting among the six teams in the middle of the pack. All but one of the teams are in action this weekend.

Here is a look at how the Big 12 teams rank after Week 5:

10. Kansas, 1-4, 0-2 (Last week: #10)

Bye week

Wake us when basketball starts.

9. West Virginia, 2-4, 0-3 (Last week: #9)

Lost to Baylor 45-20

Where is that Mountaineers team that went into Norman and almost disrupted the entire college football season? They have a bye week this week, so don’t look for much movement from the ‘Eers any time soon.

8. Texas Tech, 4-2, 1-2 (Last week: #7)

Lost to TCU 52-31

Congrats on that win in Morgantown. That may be the highlight in Big 12 play for the Red Raiders this year. After that win on the road, they came out flat at home against the Horned Frogs.

7. Kansas State, 3-2, 0-2 (Last week: #6)

Bye week

Hope they enjoyed their week off. Even with the bye, they moved down one spot. They host Iowa State in Farmageddon this week. This will give them an opportunity to start separating themselves from the rest of the pack.

6. Iowa State, 3-2, 1-1 (Last week: #5)

Bye week

See above and just repeat the exact comments. Time to see if this team is for real.

5. TCU, 3-2, 1-1 (Last week: #8)

Beat Texas Tech 52-31

The Frogs got back to winning and they did so by running the ball. They are big underdogs this week to a top ranked Oklahoma in Norman. Patterson’s press conference and injury report were rather gloomy this week. If none of those players take the field, the Frogs are screwed. Or is this just Patterson playing a game of chess with Lincoln Riley?

4. #25 Texas, 4-2, 2-1 (Last week: #3)

Lost to Oklahoma 55-48

It may have been the Big 12’s game of the season last week. The Longhorns started out with a big lead in the Red River Showdown, but the Sooners prevailed. Battle of the orange ranked teams this week in Austin. Should be a good one! This game will impact next week’s rankings.

3. Baylor, 5-1, 3-1 (Last week: #4)

Beat West Virginia 45-20

The Bears behind first year quarterback are proving they are for real this year. A ranked BYU team comes to Waco this weekend. KillerFrogs has predicted a Bears win, so if that happens, watch them climb in the Power Rankings and in the national rankings.

2. #12 Oklahoma State, 5-0, 2-0 (Last week: #2)

Bye week

After their bye week, they remained in the same place in both the power rankings and both national polls. Big game for them this week in Austin. Win and go up. Lose and tumble. Stay tuned.

1. #4 Oklahoma, 6-0,3-0 (Last week: #1)

Beat Texas 55-48

What a comeback! Caleb Williams came in to save the day. Will he be QB1 this week? Can TCU’s struggling defense contain OU, whether it’s Williams or Spencer Rattler at quarterback?

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten of the schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.