TCU Has Reached DEFCON 1 Against No. 10 BYU

If last week was now or never for the TCU Horned Frogs, then this Saturday’s contest against the No. 10 BYU Cougars is equivalent to DEFCON 1. All hands must be on deck. Everybody must be ready to man their battle stations.

Hope in Fort Worth feels increasingly fragile, but one magical night might be able to restore it, at least for now. Still, Saturday’s TCU vs. BYU matchup raises an uncomfortable question: Would every frustrated fan see another win as a step toward meaningful progress?

On its face, that’s a ludicrous question. Of course TCU fans want their team to succeed and win. That’s the whole point of this enterprise, after all, right?

Well, sometimes fandom isn’t that simple. Being a supporter of a team, particularly a college football team, comes with plenty of emotional strings attached.

For many of the Horned Frog faithful, TCU has been an integral part of their lives since they were born. Childhoods were spent roaming the concourses of Amon G. Carter Stadium. Teenage years saw them marvel at the campus, wondering what a potential collegiate experience in Fort Worth would look like.

The lucky ones who were able to attend TCU got to experience that love up close and personal, forming an attachment that isn’t easily broken. Those bonds mean more to people than most of us will ever know. It’s a personal experience that borders on a religion, one that shapes emotions and often defies reason.

All that to say, TCU fans, for better or worse, are an emotional bunch. And those people don’t like failure. Rightfully so.

TCU’s Problems Are Getting Harder to Ignore

Sep 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) drops back to pass during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What many see right now is a program falling short of expectations.

Losing to North Carolina in Ireland? A failure. Struggling for stretches against Arkansas State at home? Even in a win, that raised concerns. And then falling on the road to UCF? You guessed it: another failure.

Another familiar part of college athletics is the search for somebody to blame. In TCU’s case, much of that frustration is directed at head coach Sonny Dykes.

Dykes arrived in Fort Worth in 2022 and immediately rose to prominence by taking the Frogs to the national championship game in his first season. He has never been able to recapture the magic of those early days.

Some of the losses have been mystifying, bordering on inexplicable. The explanations have sometimes been just as confusing. But TCU was still winning enough, posting back-to-back 9-4 campaigns, that fans could hold on to the idea that perhaps everything was going to be all right.

The start of the 2026 season has made that considerably more difficult.

The offense, with new quarterback Jaden Craig at the helm and Gordon Sammis at coordinator, has struggled to find consistency. The defense has had encouraging stretches, but discipline remains an issue for this version of TCU.

Those questions about what must change under Sonny Dykes are getting harder to dismiss.

All in all, the Frogs are 2-2 and already facing a more difficult path to the season they envisioned. Their goals have not disappeared, but the margin for error is shrinking.

It’s not even Halloween.

Would Losing to BYU Actually Help TCU?

Sep 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jeremy Scott (6) runs the ball in front of UCF Knights defensive back Kahmel Johnson (14) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that brings us back to BYU, because Saturday night presents a rather uncomfortable question for a frustrated portion of the fan base.

It is possible to imagine TCU fans who would never actively root against the Frogs but also wouldn’t be devastated if this thing completely fell apart against the Cougars.

Not because they suddenly hate TCU. Quite the opposite, actually.

They care enough about the program that they have reached the point where another win that temporarily calms everybody down might feel less valuable than finally forcing the people in charge to confront what TCU football has become.

Maybe that means a coaching change. Maybe it means changes elsewhere within the program. Maybe it means something nobody has even considered yet.

The specifics almost feel secondary. They just want change.

Something new. Something different. Something that feels innovative and exciting and, more than anything, like a breath of fresh air.

Something that makes people want to spend their Saturdays inside Amon G. Carter Stadium again rather than watching out of obligation or, even worse, not really caring whether they watch at all.

That is why accountability for TCU’s recurring mistakes matters beyond a single result. A win can ease the frustration. Sustained improvement is what changes the conversation.

Apathy Is the Real Danger in Fort Worth

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs fans and student section during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anger isn’t the most dangerous emotion in sports. Anger means you’re still invested enough to yell about the offensive coordinator, complain about the head coach and spend your week wondering how everything went so wrong.

Apathy is much scarier.

TCU can still prevent itself from reaching that point. Beat No. 10 BYU on Saturday night, and suddenly there’s life again. Maybe not enough to fix everything that has happened over the first month of the season, but enough to make Fort Worth believe for another week.

The challenge is substantial. BYU sits atop the latest Big 12 football power rankings, while TCU is searching for a response that lasts longer than one encouraging possession.

The Frogs still have an opportunity to show who they are against BYU. Saturday night would be a pretty good time to start.

Lose, though, and the conversation changes again.

At DEFCON 1, there isn’t another level to go.

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