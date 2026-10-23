TCU vs WVU Gets the College Football 27 Simulation Treatment

KillerFrogs is taking TCU’s remaining regular-season matchups to the virtual field.

Last week, we ran a simulation using EA SPORTS College Football 27 to see how the Horned Frogs fared against the Baylor Bears in the Revivalry. If you missed it, read our TCU vs Baylor simulation .

This week, West Virginia gets the virtual treatment. It’s a big matchup for both programs, and taking it to College Football 27 is a cool way to see how these teams might play on Saturday. For a closer look at the actual matchup, check out our West Virginia scouting report .

All scores, statistics and game observations below come from the video game simulation, not an actual TCU vs West Virginia game. The simulation reflects the game’s roster and settings, which may differ from real-world player availability.

How the TCU vs WVU Simulation Played Out

TCU’s defense delivered where it mattered most, helping the Horned Frogs secure a 23-7 win over West Virginia.

The Frogs had WVU’s passing attack locked up, keeping Michael Hawkins Jr. from doing much damage through the air. The Mountaineers found more success on the ground, but all those yards produced just one touchdown.

TCU led 3-0 after the first quarter before West Virginia took a 7-3 halftime lead. The Frogs responded with 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to move ahead 20-7, then added a fourth-quarter field goal to finish it off.

West Virginia finished with 433 yards of total offense, but TCU’s bend-don’t-break defense kept the Mountaineers from turning that production into points. After WVU’s second-quarter touchdown, the Frogs didn’t allow another score.

West Virginia Runs Well but Struggles Through the Air

WVU was able to run pretty well, finishing with 260 yards and its lone touchdown on 51 rushing attempts.

Hawkins led the way with 105 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Amari Latimer added 74 yards on 11 attempts, while Cam Cook contributed 63 yards on 10 carries.

The passing attack was another story.

Hawkins completed 23 of 43 passes for 173 yards and an interception, averaging just 4.0 yards per attempt. WVU could move the ball on the ground, but its passing game couldn’t provide enough help to finish drives.

Jaden Craig and TCU’s Passing Game Do Enough

The TCU offense did just enough.

The Frogs couldn’t get much going on the ground, averaging only 2.8 yards across 28 rushing attempts. Jeremy Payne accounted for 82 yards on 20 carries, while Craig finished with minus-3 rushing yards on eight attempts.

The passing attack was much more successful. Craig completed 25 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeremy Scott was his busiest target with 11 catches for 110 yards. Ed Small supplied the biggest chunks of yardage, turning five receptions into 128 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Dwyer added five catches for 28 yards and another score.

Craig was awesome in this one, giving the Frogs enough through the air to overcome their limited rushing production. For a look at his latest real-world performance, read about Craig and TCU’s offensive game plan against Baylor .

Simulated Box Score Leaders

TCU offense

Jaden Craig: 25 completions, 300 passing yards and two touchdowns; eight carries for minus-3 yards.

Jeremy Payne: 20 carries for 82 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Jeremy Scott: 11 receptions for 110 yards.

Jordan Dwyer: Five receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Ed Small: Five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, averaging 25.6 yards per catch.

TCU defense

Jamel Johnson: 12 tackles and an interception.

Michael Short, Kylin Jackson, Markis Deal and Zach Chapman contributed sacks.

West Virginia offense

Michael Hawkins Jr.: 23 of 43 passing for 173 yards and an interception; 25 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Amari Latimer: 11 carries for 74 yards.

Cam Cook: 10 carries for 63 yards.

Jaden Bray: Five receptions for 52 yards.

Josh Sapp: Four receptions for 40 yards.

West Virginia defense

Lenox Davis: Seven tackles and a tackle for loss.

Ben Cutter: Seven tackles and a sack.

The video game gives this one to TCU. Now we’ll see whether the real Horned Frogs can deliver the same ending.

What do you think? Is the simulation onto something, or will Saturday tell a different story?

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