TCU Final Signing Class: 2022 Rank, Newcomers, Transfers

TCU's 2022 crop of newcomers is set. As is typical with coaching changes, the recruiting aspect suffered slightly. However, the Horned Frogs excelled in the transfer portal, landing some much-needed help.

What does the complete incoming group of TCU newcomers look like? We'll lay out every recruit and transfer coming to Fort Worth this year.

The Signees

If you're interested in the complete goings on from Early Signing Day and National Signing Day, you can read through those respective articles.

Four Star Standouts

TCU added 14 new players on signing days, the second-fewest in the Big 12. Their class ranks eighth in the conference and 47th nationally– both below average. However, they landed four four-star recruits, highlighted by receivers Jordan Hudson (Garland) and DJ Allen (Gladewater) and safety Chace Briddle (Garland).

Hudson and Briddle were both SMU commits who changed their minds when Coach Sonny Dykes took the TCU job.

Defense

Four of the top seven recruits in the 2022 cycle are defensive players. Pass rusher Michael Ibukun-Okeyode (Rowlett) is the highest-ranked three star of the group. Four other defensive linemen make up a bulk of the crop: Damonic Williams (Mission Hills, CA), Paul Oyewale (Houston), Connor Lingren (College Station), and Doug Blue-Eli (New Rochelle, NY).

After struggling at the line of scrimmage– on both offense and defense– the DL-heavy approach to the recruiting cycle makes sense. Each of these players has a chance to see early rotational action.

Safety Kyron Chambers (South Oak Cliff), corner Ronald Lewis III (New Orleans), and safety Namdi Obiazor (JUCO) round out the defensive prospects. TCU did not sign any linebackers out of high school.

Offense

Three-star running back Major Everhart (Amarillo) leads the remaining group of offensive players. Quarterback Josh Hoover (Rockwall-Heath) and offensive tackle Quinton Harris (Arlington Seguin) joined on Early Signing Day, as well. Offensive line is a massive position of need for the Horned Frogs while Hoover joins a crowded quarterback room.

The Transfers

With the modern college football game, the transfer portal is the best way to succeed. Like it or hate it, it's here to stay. TCU was active in the transfer portal this year, adding nine players through it.

A natural correlation to coaching turnover is an increase in transfer portal activity. Players from a coach's previous stop come over, current players leave with the old coach.

Offensive guard Alan Ali is the biggest transfer score for TCU. Ali was a standout guard at SMU and is a local player, playing his high school ball in Keller. 247Sports ranks him as a four-star transfer.

The running back room also gets a boost from former Arkansas back Trelon Smith. He has some competition from four-star transfer Emani Bailey from Louisiana. Smith saw plenty of carries for the Razorbacks while Bailey recorded over 100 carries and scored eight touchdowns last year for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Linebacker Terrence Cooks and tight end Jared Wiley both come to town from Austin as former Longhorns. Cooks leads a group of defenders rounded out by former Missouri safety Ishmael Burdine, Colorado safety Mark Perry, Navy linebacker Johnny Hodges, and UConn defensive lineman Lwal Uguak.

Hodges was Navy's fourth-leading tackler while Uguak was a heavy rotator for UConn. Perry was a star at Colorado, finishing second in tackles, picking off three passes, and recovering a fumble in 2021.

