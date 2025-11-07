TCU Releases Initial Availability Report Ahead of Iowa State Matchup
Earlier this week, the TCU Horned Frogs and Iowa State Cyclones each released their availability reports for this Saturday's matchup in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU comes off of the bye week, while the Cyclones were handed their fourth loss in a row by the Arizona State Sun Devils.
For the Horned Frogs, there are a few notable offensive weapons that are featured in this week's initial availability report. In TCU's past two games, wide receiver Ed Small has dressed out, but has remained sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Lafayette Kaiuway, a tight end for the Frogs, also appears to be doubtful for this weekend.
The Cyclones could have some significant pieces missing on defense this weekend. Starting defensive linemen Domonique Orange and defensive tackle Tamatoa McDonough are both listed as questionable and starting safety Jamison Patton has been listed as doubtful.
Frogs Getting Healthy at the Right Time
Even with Small and Kaiuway not expected to play, TCU has no shortage of offensive weapons. When you've got a quarterback like Josh Hoover at the helm, it allows wide receivers Eric McAlister and Jordan Dwyer to carve through a defense if the Frogs go with a heavy passing attack.
While offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has receivers to fall back on, losing Small does limit the speed of TCU's offense. In the loss to Kansas State earlier in the season, the freshman wide receiver shined with over 100 receiving yards on six receptions.
A name that really sticks out on the initial availability report is Coltin Deery, TCU's starting center. The senior started against West Virginia two weeks ago but went down with an injury in the first half that sidelined him for the rest of the game. After left tackle Ryan Hughes went down for the season, the depth on the Horned Frogs' offensive line has been monitored closely.
On another positive note, the starting left guard for the Frogs, Cade Bennett, doesn't show up on this week's availability report at all after being listed as questionable in recent weeks. Bennett didn't play against West Virginia but with the bye week, the tackle is good to go against the Cyclones.
In Sonny Dykes' press conference earlier this week, the head coach alluded to the Frogs being relatively healthy at this point in the season. Dykes even mentioned that the Frogs may have had a few starters out had it not been for the bye week.
“I feel like we still have not played our best football,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said at his weekly press conference. “And so, we were banged up [after WVU] and we probably would have had six starters out, maybe, offensively had we had to play the next week … I think our guys are fresh. I think we're going to have a chance to be fully healthy and play with everybody, which is good.”
For TCU, their hopes of being featured in a Big 12 title game start with the Cyclones this weekend. If the Frogs can start their final four games with a win on Saturday, it could give them the confidence boost needed to pull off the unlikely.