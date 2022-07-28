TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Prepare For Upcoming Season

In less than a month, the TCU Women's Soccer Team will begin the 2022 campaign in hopes of winning its 3rd-consecutive Big 12 title.

The Horned Frogs are coming off of a successful 2021 season where the team demonstrated its dominance in college soccer, winning 19 of its 24 matches. Thereafter, the team successfully advanced to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Soccer Tournament, although coming up short following a loss to Rutgers.

There is so much to be excited about as TCU Women’s Soccer has cemented itself firmly as the 7th-ranked team in the nation. The team will have its work cut out for this season, as they will face two Top-10 opponents in 2nd-ranked Duke and 10th-ranked Santa Clara.

TCU will be without defender Jenna Winebrenner, who will join the Kansas City Current after being drafted in the fourth round of the NWSL draft. While only playing one season with the Horned Frogs following her transfer from Notre Dame, her impact was undeniable–collecting over 2,000 minutes and earning the honor of NCAA Soccer Tournament Defensive MVP.

Despite Winebrenner’s departure to the professional ranks, the Horned Frogs are poised for another successful campaign ahead, continuing to ready themselves for this season with recent additions, including new Director of Soccer Operations, Ana Auger-Crossman. She will join Head Coach Eric Bell and his staff as she transitions after four years of working in TCU’s equipment room, where she served both the football and beach volleyball programs. In regard to on-field additions, Coach Bell has added 11 players to his squad, including Azul Alvarez, Seven Castain, Tyler Isgrig, and Megan Reilly, all of whom joined in January.

While the incoming Horned Frogs look to compete for their spot in Bell’s plans, returning players are hungry for another successful season. Brandi Peterson and Gracie Brian were both voted United Soccer Coaches Association Scholar All Americans. Peterson, who won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, played a crucial role in Bell’s lineup, starting all 24 matches last season and showing her defensive prowess as she contributed to 13 clean sheets.

Brian was also crucial in last season’s success scoring nine goals and dishing out ten assists over 24 games. Her performances as a midfielder continue to impress as she was one of three TCU players with over 2,000 minutes played last season.

Perhaps the team's best goalscorer, Messiah Bright, is returning for another season with the Horned Frogs. Starting all 24 games, Bright set a school single-season record with 17 goals scored, which marked 4th in the nation. Furthermore, her contributions in the Big 12 Tournament earned Bright the Big 12 Tournament Offensive Most Outstanding Player. Coming off a stellar season, Bright is having an exciting Summer since being called up to the U.S. U-23 Women’s Youth National Team. Traveling to Sweden in June, she competed in two friendly matches against the host country and India.

TCU Soccer's Messiah Bright TCU Athletics

Following an incredibly impressive season, Eric Bell and his team are poised to not only repeat but build on their success from 2021. The new season kicks off with TCU set to face the University of Wisconsin in their season opener on August 18th. For the complete 2022 soccer schedule, click here.

The soccer team is hosting their first-ever kick-off party at the Legends Club at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Thursday, July 28. This will be a great way to celebrate the upcoming season with a live podcast, special player and coach introductions, great food and more. For tickets and more information, see the link in the tweet below:

