LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E17: TCU True Freshman Center Malick Diallo Joins the Pod!

KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson are joined by TCU true freshman center Malick Diallo for a conversation about Diallo's young basketball career and his experience so far playing for the Horned Frogs. This episode also gets into another 1-1 week for TCU basketball and a wild week in the Big 12.

Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.

Davis Wilson is from Dallas, Texas and currently attends the University of Missouri where he majors in journalism and writes and edits for one of the schools’ student newspapers called The Maneater. He has covered Mizzou’s baseball, football and men’s basketball team and during the summer, he wrote for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He enjoys playing sports such as golf, basketball and football. 

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

