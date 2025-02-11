LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E17: TCU True Freshman Center Malick Diallo Joins the Pod!
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson are joined by TCU true freshman center Malick Diallo for a conversation about Diallo's young basketball career and his experience so far playing for the Horned Frogs. This episode also gets into another 1-1 week for TCU basketball and a wild week in the Big 12.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
