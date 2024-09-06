TCU Basketball: Billy “Blanco” White III Details TCU Offer
The TCU Horned Frogs have recently been on the recruiting trail including the player in today’s article by the name of Billy “Blanco” White III who is a standout basketball star.
He attends Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High School as a 6-foot-8 frame with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.
He received his offer back on August 7th and following his offer announcement he caught up with Killer Frogs to detail this addition.
“My offer means a lot to me. It’s my first Big 12 offer so it shows that they really believe in me and what I can be in the future,” said White when talking with Killer Frogs.
He went into detail about what stands out to him about a school like TCU.
“What makes TCU stand out to me is it being a high-level Christian School. My faith is very important to me, so that is a key point that makes TCU stand out,” said the talented basketball star.
Being a Christian school is a huge advantage for players like White who have strong religious beliefs.
Every offer comes from the mouth of a coach which is something that needs to be recognized as that is the start of building relationships. Coach Duane Broussard is the coach in this case.
“Coach (Duane) Broussard offered me, he really believes in me and checks up on me every week. He sees my potential and knows I will be a high-level player and I appreciate him for that.”
He may be a 2026 recruit which is an underclassman, but he already considers TCU a standout early on in his recruitment.
“TCU is an early standout to me because they are in a really good conference and coach Broussard really believes in me and what I can bring to college basketball.
I am also looking to take a visit just have to get the dates right.”
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the KillerFrogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.