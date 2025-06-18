TCU Football Gets Big Commitment From DFW Recruit
The TCU Horned Frogs' 2026 recruiting class had taken a hiatus in the springtime this year, with their last commitment before June coming back in March. Now, Sonny Dykes and his coaching staff are hot on the trail, getting their second commitment for the class after Vincent Johnson Jr. on June 8th.
The Frogs get their first secondary player commit of the 2026 recruiting cycle. Bradley Brown, a safety from Plano High School, announced his commitment on X.
Brown, a three-star safety according to the 247Sports composite ranking, chose the Frogs over Houston, Missouri, and Cal. He's ranked as the number 62 safety in the country, and the 102nd-ranked player from the Lone Star State.
Brown has been praised for his success in track, being a state qualifier in the long jump, and recording a sub-11-second 100-meter dash.
Now, the Plano native will bring his talents to Fort Worth and has become the first domino to fall in the recruiting trail for new safety coach Tre Watson, who recently came from Cal. The Frogs also emphasize keeping not just in-state talent but also DFW recruits in the area, and this commitment maintains that level of focus from the coaching staff.
The Horned Frogs hope to keep this momentum as the official visit season continues.