AJ Russell Likely Done For Season
Tennessee Volunteers pitcher AJ Russell is likely done for the remainder of the season after sustaining injury, says head coach Tony Vitello.
Tennessee pitcher AJ Russell has struggled with injuries throughout the season, and head coach Tony Vitello shared that he's likely done for the season after his most recent injury. The 6-foot-6 right-hander injured himself against the LSU Tigers, and Vitello said the team will be catious with him moving forward.
"Nothing specific as far as what the next step will be for him, but he'll be unavailable," Vitello explained to the media on Wednesday. "So it's kind of Coach Russell or Coach AJ for now. Kind of as Billy did for a couple weeks there. And I don't mean to make light of health or anything like that. I mean he's still involved in practice and things like that right now, but he's kind of assumed a role in the dugout where he takes on some other duties and to me I enjoy being around him. So for now that's his task. We'll see where we get, but more than likely would be shut down for the year."
