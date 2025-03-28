AJ Russell's Injury Status for Tennessee vs South Carolina
AJ Russell is on the injury report for Tennessee vs South Carolina
Tennessee is back as they suit up for another road series for the second week in a row. The Vols are taking on South Carolina in the first game of the series on Friday night. College Baseball's No. 1 ranking still belongs to the Volunteers as they look to defend their honors.
The Vols will be without one of their star pitchers yet again. AJ Russell is listed as out once again as he continues to heal his Tommy John injury that he suffered last season. Russell has only appeared once this season as he pitched one inning and picked up three strikeouts. Russell hasn't had any setbacks, he is simply healing the injury as of now.
First pitch between the two is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.
