Tennessee Baseball Pitcher AJ Russell's Return From Tommy John Surgery
AJ Russell returned in flame throwing fashion on Tuesday.
Tennessee picked up another victory on Tuesday after they defeated North Alabama 7-5 in one of their closest contests so far this season.
Although winning the game was a huge storyline, the real storyline was the return of AJ Russell.
Russell returned to the mound just 8 months after Tommy John surgery left him sidelined. The Vols pitcher was able to pitch a single inning and produced extremely well.
Russell finished the inning striking all three batters out in only 17 pitches. Russell was throwing his fastball ball around 98 miles per hour in his first outing since the surgery, which shows exactly how dominant he is.
Check out his final pitch to end the inning in his return below.
Russell is expected to potentially find his way into a starting spot when he is let off of his medical leash but for now, seeing Russell back on the mound ahead of schedule is a good sign.
