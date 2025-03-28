Volunteer Country

Final Gavin Kilen Injury Update Ahead of Tennessee Baseball vs South Carolina

Tennessee Volunteers second baseman Gavin Kilen's status is revealed ahead of South Carolina

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) makes it safely to second base at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) makes it safely to second base at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Volunteers second baseman Gavin Kilen's status is revealed ahead of South Carolina

Tennessee is quickly approaching their weekend series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tennessee had three players on their report ahead of the first game and more news surrounding Gavin Kilen has started to circulate.

Kilen was not listed in the starting lineup and is likely out for the first game of the series. He has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable earlier in the day. He is expected to return soon as he is making progress to the return.

First pitch is set for 7:00 PM EST.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball