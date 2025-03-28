Final Gavin Kilen Injury Update Ahead of Tennessee Baseball vs South Carolina
Tennessee Volunteers second baseman Gavin Kilen's status is revealed ahead of South Carolina
Tennessee is quickly approaching their weekend series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tennessee had three players on their report ahead of the first game and more news surrounding Gavin Kilen has started to circulate.
Kilen was not listed in the starting lineup and is likely out for the first game of the series. He has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable earlier in the day. He is expected to return soon as he is making progress to the return.
First pitch is set for 7:00 PM EST.
