Tennessee Baseball's Tony Vitello Named as a Candidate for Another MLB Team
The MLB is in the post-season, which is just another term for off-season for some teams. There are multiple teams who are currently looking to fill their manager spots, inclduing two teams that have been linked to possibly consider Tony Vitello. One of the teams being the San Francisco Giants, which was confirmed two days ago. Now another team and a more local team has been named.
That team being the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves had a very disappointing season, and their manager, Brian Snitker, stepped down on Wednesday. The Braves' opening is arguably the most intriguing opening at this time. The statement was made by The Athletic, which you can read here.
This could hold no weight at all, but when you have a coach as good as Vitello, you have to deal with these claims and statements. More things could follow, but as of now, Vitello will be the coach taking the Tennessee Volunteers when they take the bump.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State