Tennessee Baseball's Tony Vitello Named as a Candidate for Another MLB Team

Tony Vitello could be viewed as an intriguing option for this MLB program

Caleb Sisk

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello speaks with MLB Network during the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello speaks with MLB Network during the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The MLB is in the post-season, which is just another term for off-season for some teams. There are multiple teams who are currently looking to fill their manager spots, inclduing two teams that have been linked to possibly consider Tony Vitello. One of the teams being the San Francisco Giants, which was confirmed two days ago. Now another team and a more local team has been named.

That team being the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves had a very disappointing season, and their manager, Brian Snitker, stepped down on Wednesday. The Braves' opening is arguably the most intriguing opening at this time. The statement was made by The Athletic, which you can read here.

This could hold no weight at all, but when you have a coach as good as Vitello, you have to deal with these claims and statements. More things could follow, but as of now, Vitello will be the coach taking the Tennessee Volunteers when they take the bump.

